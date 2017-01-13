Parker: BOE makeup may change

LAURINBURG – The makeup of the Scotland County has been put on hold while the courts consider any change, county Board of Elections Director Dell Parker told a group of local Democrats.

Parker spoke about several possible changes to the election process in a talk to the Scotland County Democratic Women on Thursday. About 18 people attended the meeting.

Parker said changes to county elections boards under Senate Bill 4 was put on hold because it is being contested in court. Gov. Roy Cooper has argued that the law adopted by the General Assembly in one of its special sessions last month violates the constitutional separation of powers.

“As y’all are aware right before the old governor went out and the new governor came in there were some laws that were passed that took some powers away from the new governor. That law has now been placed on hold until everything makes it through the court system.” Parker said.

Parker explained that the current elections board was made up of three people and the chair of the board will be from the party of the sitting governor, but if the laws go into effect the board would become a four-person board.

The Scotland County Election Board currently includes two Republicans Hal K. Culberson and Diana Johnston, and a Democrat, William L. Bullard, Sr.

Under the new law, a Republican would have to chair the board in even numbered years and a Democrat in odd years. The board must also have equal representation of two Democrats and two Republicans.

She explained that the State Board of Elections made appointments to the county board on June 27 based on recommendations by the state party chair, but the local party chairs can recommend people to the state chair as long as suggestions are sent in by June 12.

To be eligible to serve on the county elections board a person must hold the seat for two years and they must not: hold any elected office, be a county or precinct chair for a party, be a campaign manager or a treasurer for a candidate or political party, appear on any ballot or be related to anyone on a ballot.

Parker also expressed concern that voters are not casting ballots in all races.

“I find it very, very sad at the number of voters that will come into a precinct and vote and not vote all the races,” Parker said.

Parker said that there are 22,969 registered voters in the county and over half of those, 13,999, voted.

She said she noticed this year that quite a few people did not vote in the presidential race and some local races. Of the nearly 14,000 people who voted 62 did not vote for president.

“If you’re going to come out and vote, you need to study every race that’s on that ballot,” Parker said. “And you should vote in every race.”

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

