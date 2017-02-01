McNeill ready to be an Aggie

LAURINBURG — There are very few moments when Scotland football players smile — winning a state championship, beating Richmond and signing on the dotted line to accept a Division I football scholarship.

Senior Amir McNeill, along with five of his teammates, took part in National Signing Day on Wednesday morning as high school players from across the country signed their letters of intent to play college football.

Amir couldn’t help but smile surrounded by his family and coaches as he signed his letter of intent to play Division I football for North Carolina A&T State University. One of the starting defensive backs for the Scots this season, the six-foot tall senior said when he visited the campus and met with the coaches he knew he wanted to be an Aggie.

“The coaches welcomed me and made it seem like they were really interested in having me on the team,” he said. “Then when I got around the players they made me feel like family and we had fun.”

When he started playing football for Parks and Recreation, Amir said he always hoped to get a football scholarship. The senior was plagued by injuries throughout his high school career and was concerned that might affect his chances, but after a successful senior year for the Scots knew he had a chance.

The only people with bigger smiles on their faces during the signing was Amir’s family. He said they are all very proud of his accomplishments and can’t wait to watch him play college ball.

“My family is really excited because from watching me play Parks and Rec my son is probably not going to be a high school football player, but then I managed to get this far dealing with injuries,” he said. “So they are very proud.”

Scotland head football coach Richard Bailey applauded Amir not only for his work on the field, but also in the classroom.

“A&T has been very successful as a team over the past several years and has been successful with kids from our program and hopefully Amir continues that tradition,” said Bailey. “He’s a great player, fortunately for him he was able to stay healthy his senior season and had a tremendous year for us. I’m very proud of him because he’s one that works hard and wants to be good, but always does a great job in school. In four years, I’ve never gotten a single negative comment from a teacher and as a football coach and a parent, that’s the most important thing.”

This past season for the Scots, Amir was a forced to be reckoned with as a defensive back finishing the year with 44 solo tackles, one quarterback sack, three interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Amir plans to major in Sports Management, but hasn’t decided what direction he plans to take his career. He is considering being an athletic trainer or opening his own youth recreation business.

“If that doesn’t work out, I at least want to try and come back and be a coach,” he said.

Even though he hasn’t decided which direction he wants to go with his career, the senior knows exactly what he wants to do on the football field as an Aggie.

“I’m looking forward to getting on the field and ballin” he said with a smile.

Amber Hatten can be reached at 910-506-3170.

Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland High School senior Amir McNeill, middle, signed his letter of intent Wednesday morning to play Division I college football at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro. McNeill was one of five Fighting Scots to sign their letters of intent on National Signing Day 2017. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Amir-Signing.jpg Amber Hatten | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland High School senior Amir McNeill, middle, signed his letter of intent Wednesday morning to play Division I college football at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro. McNeill was one of five Fighting Scots to sign their letters of intent on National Signing Day 2017.

Scots all-conference DB excited for next step