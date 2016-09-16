Cross country races to victory

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High School boys and girls track teams traveled to Hinson Lake in Rockingham this past week to compete in a tri-meet with Richmond and Purnell Swett. The Fighting Scots took first place in the boys race with 30 points — narrowly edging out Purnell Swett by nine points.

The Lady Scots ran well and improved on their times from the previous race. Junior Mylasia Pratt was the top finisher for the Lady Scots in 10th place with a time of 27:06. Fellow junior Kayley Miller took 19th place with a time of 29:23 — two minutes faster than the time she posted in the SEC tri-meet last week.

Freshman Madylin McMillian rounded out the runners for the Lady Scots. McMillian took 20th place with a time of 29:37 — her time was also two minutes faster than the one she posted at the Hoke meet.

The Fighting Scots also posted improved times for their previous SEC meet as front runner Jaylaan Poe took second place overall with a time of 18:49 — five seconds faster than his previous time. Poe finished behind Richmond’s Zachariah Hamilton who ran a winning time of 18:36.

Even though Hamilton took first place, the Scots finishes second, third, fourth and sixth place overall to secure a team victory. Zack Moore earned third place with a time of 19:03, followed closely by Tyler Sellers in fourth with a time of 19:34. Same Poage took sixth place with a time of 19:48.

The remaining Scots runners also posted good times, considering the warmer weather that is lingering in the area. Gabe Williams was the next Scot to finish in 18th place with a time of 21:07 followed by Jackson Purcell in 20th place with a time of 21:38.

Next to cross the finish line for the Fighting Scots was Drew Guinn in 26th place with a time of 22:26, he was just 20 seconds ahead of teammate Bradley Pate who took 27th place with a time of 22:46. The Scots final runner, Joseph Reneau, took 28th place with a time of 23:04. Reneau’s time in Wednesday’s race was three minutes faster than just one week ago.

The Fighting Scots will host one of their two home meet next week. The team will race on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. at St. Andrews University.

