Deputies: Laurinburg raid finds 35 marijuana plants

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man has been arrested on multiple drug charges after Scotland County Sheriff’s deputies say they found more two dozen marijuana plants at his home.

Michael Raymond Desmond Jr., 30, of Arch McLean Road, was charged with manufacturing marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they seized 35 marijuana plants from Desmond’s home during a raid on Friday.

Desmond has been convicted of felony larceny and felony breaking and entering, according to public records from the state Department of Public Safety.

He was jailed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $16,000 secured bond.

Michael Desmond Jr. http://laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Desmond.jpg Michael Desmond Jr.