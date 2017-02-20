Garland Pierce named as Democrat whip for state House

RALEIGH —A longtime Scotland County lawmaker has been appointed as a Democrat leader in the General Assembly.

State Rep. Garland Pierce has been named House Democratic Whip for the 2017-2018 legislative session, officials announced on Thursday.

“This role will give me a better platform with the governor — it will give me a better stance on issues that impact the district I serve,” Pierce said.

The House Democratic Whip’s job is to communicate and coordinate with his fellow legislators to line up votes on important issues.

“With his experience and respect among his colleagues, Rep. Pierce was a great choice to serve in this leadership role,” said House Democratic Leader Darren Jackson. “His leadership puts him in a strong position to work both on behalf of his district and our entire caucus.”

Pierce, who lives in Wagram, is in his seventh term representing District 48 that includes parts of Scotland, Hoke, Robeson and Richmond counties.

“I am excited about being named the Democratic Whip and being given the opportunity to take on a leadership role,” Pierce said. “I have been in the general assembly going on 13 years and new legislators can look to me for advice and for leadership on bills.”

Pierce’s Whip duties will be in addition to his normal legislative service. Recently, the House Speaker named him vice chair of the Homeland Security, Military, and Veterans Affairs committee. He also serves on the key committees of Appropriations, Commerce and Job Development, Banking, Insurance, and Homelessness, Foster Care, and Dependency.

House Deputy Democratic Leader Robert Reives, II called Pierce “a strong voice” for rural North Carolina.

“His leadership in our caucus is particularly important as we work with Governor Roy Cooper on issues like disaster relief, public education, and affordable housing,” Reives said.

Pierce earned a degree from Fayetteville State University and a master’s in divinity from Shaw Divinity School. He serves as pastor of Bright Hopewell Baptist Church in Laurinburg.

Reach Nolan Gilmour at 910-506-3171

