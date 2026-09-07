2 Things I saw in Scots vs. Ashley

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots defeated the Ashley Screaming Eagles, 50-15, improving to 2-1. Here are the two things I saw:

Collin Hill

Senior quarterback Collin Hill has stacked back-to-back strong performances, but Friday saw Hill play his most complete game of the season. Hill completed 14-of-21 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown, along with 14 yards on the ground.

Scotland offensively opened their first drive with five straight passing plays, something that hasn’t been seen from the Scots in quite some time. Four different Scotland players would record a reception and 16 yards or more.

Head coach Richard Bailey said this is more indicative of the style of offense they want to run this year.

“We want to throw the ball, and that is the style of play you will see from us this year,” he said. “We were just a couple of plays away from Collin Hill having a 250-yard passing day.”

“My legs have become a weapon,” Hill said. “I’m more comfortable throwing the football; the concept of the offense has helped me slow the game down, and every play call that is made tilts the advantage our way.”

Defense Sets the Tone

Through the first two weeks of the season, Scotland has held opponents to fewer than 14 points and under 100 yards passing while forcing turnovers. Defensively, the Scots have shown that they are an elite unit and have put Week 1’s performance behind them.

Bailey believes this is the best defense that the Scots have had in quite some time.

“This is the best our defense has looked in the past six years. Last year we were a one-man show; this year we are collectively a better unit,” Bailey said.

The Scots’ secondary held the Screaming Eagles to 86 passing yards, 15 points and forced two interceptions. For the second consecutive week, Scotland’s defense has put on strong performances and continued to show its improvement.

Other Notes

Backup running back Rasheem Crosland rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Samier Pate scored two touchdowns, one on special teams and the other on the ground.

Scotland has recorded three interruptions this season. Ja’kari Monley and Keson McNaie would both have an interception against Ashley.

Linebacker Braxton Hildreth led the team with 10 total tackles.

Michael McLean left the game in the third quarter but appeared fine walking around on the sideline.

McLean also rushed for more than 100 yards for the third consecutive week, along with four touchdowns.