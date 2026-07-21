Hooligans close season with 13-0 loss to Bogeys

LAURINBURG —The Laurinburg Highland Hooligans (6-24) struggled to keep pace with the Sandhills Bogeys in a 13-0 loss Monday at home.

The Sandhills Bogeys got on the board in the top of the first inning after Finley Spicer doubled down the left-field line and Luke Treece grounded out, with each play driving in a run.

Sandhills added another run in the second inning when Nolan Hull singled to center field, extending the lead to 3-0.

The Bogeys continued to build their advantage in the top of the third inning. Treece singled to center field, Aiden Taylor doubled to right field, Brady Hendrix tripled to right field and Will Moffit tripled to center field, with each hit bringing home a run.

Jaythan Locklear started on the mound for the Highland Hooligans. He allowed nine hits and seven runs over three innings, striking out one batter and walking one. Moffit started for the Sandhills Bogeys, allowing three hits and no runs over 4⅔ innings while striking out two and walking none.

Dennys Rodriguez Rivera led the Hooligans offensively, going 2-for-3 at the plate. Laurinburg turned one double play and played error-free defense, with Rodriguez Rivera recording a team-high eight fielding chances.

The Bogeys finished with 15 hits. Moffit led the team with three RBIs from the No. 8 spot in the lineup while going 2-for-4 at the plate. Treece, Spicer, Moffit, Peyton Starkey and Masin Hall each collected two hits. Taylor drew a team-high two walks as Sandhills worked eight walks overall.

Sandhills also played a clean defensive game without committing an error, with Taylor recording a team-high 10 fielding chances.