Lady Scots honor Madison Fedak on Live Like Madison Night

LAURINBURG —On a Live Like Madison night, the Scotland High volleyball team honored Madison Fedak, a 7-year-old who lost her fight to osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer that began in her right femur and later spread to her lungs and brain.

Scotland took on the Pinecrest Patriots at Scotland High. Before the match, both teams took pictures and Lady Scots head coach Adam Romaine delivered a remembrance speech for Madison alongside her parents and sister, Riley Fedak, a Scotland High volleyball player.

“The Live Like Madison foundation means a lot to us,” Romaine said. “I’ve used it for both volleyball and softball, and having Riley Fedak here was great, with it being her senior year and Madison’s sister. I always feel she is with us. Riley had some good blocks, and Madison helped her with those. The foundation is great, and I’ll continue to do it until the day I die.”

When play began, Scotland jumped out a 5-4 lead in the opening set and held that advantage late before the Patriots battled back to go ahead 8-7. The teams traded points throughout the set, which featured five ties. Pinecrest would take its largest advantage at 18-12 and never looked back, going on to win 25-17.

The second set brought little relief for the Lady Scots. After taking an early 2-0 lead, the Patriots battled back to grab a 3-2 advantage and never relinquished it, cruising past Scotland 25-19 to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

Entering the third set, Scotland played its best volleyball of the night, diving for balls and keeping rallies alive. The Lady Scots held a 7-3 advantage and later held a narrow 12-11 edge. Pinecrest took its first lead of the set at 13-12, but could not shake off Scotland.

The Scots remained within two points until the Patriots extended their advantage to 22-16. The Scots fought back, closing the gap to one point at 24-23, but fell just short in a 25-23 loss.

Despite the loss, Romaine was still pleased with his team’s effort.

“We played really well,” he said. “The communication was great, the touch off the ball. They looked so comfortable and great together. We just played a great Pinecrest team. If we can carry over this momentum into Cape Fear, we should take care of them.”

The Lady Scots (11-9) have lost three straight and will play their final regular-season match on the road against Cape Fear on Tuesday at 6 p.m.