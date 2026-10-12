Scotland dominates Terry Sanford for sixth straight win

LAURINBURG —The Fighting Scots continue to dominate.

​Michael McLean rushed for 123 yards and four touchdowns as the Fighting Scots continued their dominant run, defeating the Terry Sanford Bulldogs 42-7 on the road Friday to improve to 6-1 and extend their win streak to six wins in a row.

​Collin Hill completed 70% of his passes for 114 yards and posted a 107.9 passer rating. Scotland had 300 total yards of offense, allowed no sacks and never punted, after another lopsided victory.

​“We’re always going to try and be perfect, and it was another great job by the defense,” Scotland head coach Richard Bailey said.

​Defensively, the Scots once again stifled their opponents’ offense. Scotland held the Bulldogs to 288 total yards and seven points, their lowest scoring output of the season, forcing two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown.

​Jordan McLean scored Scotland’s longest touchdown with a 32-yard run in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 42-7. Jahleak Malloy-Henry returned an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter to give the Scots a 21-0 lead, while Semaj Smith added another interception in the fourth quarter before the game was called off.

The ​Scots held a 28-0 lead at halftime and started another running clock after Michael McLean’s fourth touchdown in the third quarter made it 35-0.

​Scotland (6-1) will return home Friday to face the Purnell Swett Rams at 7 p.m. for Senior Night.