3 reasons Scotland can reach the state championship

LAURINBURG —Sitting at 6-1, the Fighting Scots football team has rolled past opponents, winning its last six games by an average margin of 31.3 points. The Scots are tied for first in the Tri-County 6A conference and projected by many to reach the state championship, something that hasn’t been done since 2011.

​This begs the question: Are the Fighting Scots actually state championship material? The answer is yes, and here are three reasons why Scotland can reach the state championship:

​Complete Team

​Entering the season, expectations already seemed to be placed on the Scots. We knew this would be a high-octane offense with the likes of Samier Pate, Michael McLean, Nashiah McLean and a returning offensive line, but what has come as a surprise has been the emergence of the defense under second-year defensive coordinator Chris Metzger.

​The Scots are allowing 10.7 points per game and have recorded nine interceptions, five sacks and two defensive touchdowns. Aside from Week 1, they have shut opposing offenses down, limiting opponents at an average of 234.8 yards per game. Paired with a special teams unit that features a kicker in Leo Garcia who can make field goals from 40-plus yards and pin opponents deep on kickoffs, giving Scotland an advantage in the field-position battle, the Scots have one of the more complete teams in the school’s history.

​Collin Hill

​From backup to starter, quarterback Collin Hill has been just what the doctor ordered and more for Scotland. Hill’s maturation, combined with Michael McLean’s running ability, has helped the Scots’ offense explode, averaging 42 points per game and 325 total yards.

​Now, with a reliable quarterback under center, Scotland can attack defenses on every level. Hill has passed for 936 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions while adding 92 yards on the ground and posting a 106.9 passer rating. His ability to threaten defenses through the air and on the ground has helped open up the receiving game, with four receivers recording more than 100 receiving yards, six players catching at least one touchdown and three totaling double-digit receptions.

​Hungry

​It couldn’t be clearer that the 2026 Scotland High Fighting Scots football team is hungry for a ring. From off-season workouts to the present, that mindset has not changed and it’s shown in their play: The Scots have an average win margin of 31.3 points and have broken two major losing streaks in Pinecrest and Richmond that once hung over the program.

​Having come so close before, the Scots know the determination it takes to reach the state championship. Scotland was just one game away from getting there, and that hunger to get back has fueled them.

Factoring in a coaching staff that brings continuity, a talented roster and a hungry team, a state championship isn’t far-fetched.