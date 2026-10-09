Cape Fear spoils Senior Night for Lady Scots

LAURINBURG —It was a packed house at the Scotland High gymnasium Thursday night as the Scotland High volleyball team hosted the Cape Fear Colts for a conference battle on Senior Night.

Seniors Brooklyn Whitley, Riley Fedak, Molly Gallagher, Jordyn Walker, Addison Ratley and Scarlet Hoover played their final regular-season home game. Before the game, the seniors were recognized alongside family and friends and received a standing ovation from the Scotland County crowd. Head coach Adam Romaine shared heartfelt words about the seniors.

“They have been great for the program,” Romaine said. “They transferred from private schools to play here for the competition, and they’ve been great for me for all three years and kept our program at the forefront. I couldn’t ask for six better girls.”

However, the night did not end the way fans and players had hoped, as the Colts defeated Scotland 3-1, handing the Lady Scots their second consecutive home loss. The Colts won the first set 25-22, while Scotland won the second set by a score of 25-21. Cape Fear then closed out the match with wins in the third set, 25-20, and the fourth set, 25-15.

Romaine believed a few more plays in the first and third sets could have changed the outcome of the game.

“You always want to win on senior night, but we made mistakes at the wrong time. We dug ourselves out of some holes in the first and third set but just couldn’t finish it, and that’s been our Achilles heel; we beat ourselves,” Romaine said.

“I truly do believe we were the better team. We just beat ourselves, and anytime a great team beats itself, teams will beat you,” he added.

Scotland battled back from a 20-13 deficit in the first set to cut Cape Fear’s lead to 24-22 before dropping the set. The Lady Scots also rallied from a 20-14 deficit in the third set to pull within 23-20 but the Colts held on to win.

Lady Scots (11-8) will be back at home Monday to take on the Pinecrest Patriots at 6 p.m.