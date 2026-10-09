NHANES brings health research to Scotland County

LAURINBURG — Six hundred families across Scotland, Richmond and Hoke counties have been offered an opportunity to learn more about their health and contribute to health research. The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) selected the three counties to participate in its ongoing research.

NHANES, funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics, has collected data for more than 60 years. Each year, the program randomly selects 20 areas across the nation to collect information on residents’ health and nutrition. The data are used by government agencies and other organizations.

On Tuesday morning, program administrators, Health Department Director Amanda Holland and County Manager April Snead held a news conference to explain the program and its significance. Alicia Frasier, Alexa Ortiz and Jenna Green-Ross work for RTI International, which was awarded the contract to administer NHANES in North Carolina.

Snead explained how the survey works, from in-home interviews to physical exams at the mobile exam center.

“The data gathered is a combination of interviews and physical exams,” Snead said. Participants first complete an interview at home before being invited to the mobile exam center, where trained staff collect health measurements.

The data are used to develop nationally representative health estimates and track exposure to chemicals in the environment, she said. Snead cited lead exposure as an example of how survey findings can inform public policy.

“In 1970s, for example, NHANES found high levels of lead in adults and children’s homes. Policymakers used that data to inform laws that removed lead from paint and gasoline,” she said.

Green-Ross said participation is voluntary and participants receive the results of their health exams.

“Some of the results will be available the same day that they participate, and some will be available through a portal a little bit later,” Green-Ross said.

Participants also receive a $75 gift card for their time. Assistance is available for transportation, child care and adult care costs, if needed. Green-Ross said participants’ information is kept confidential and their privacy is protected by law.

Frasier urged those selected to participate, noting that each person represents about 60,000 others nationwide.

“When someone is selected for participation in NHANES and chooses not to participate, that individual is not able to be replaced in the sample,” Frasier said. “Your information is vital to understanding the health of our nation.”

The program aims to interview about 5,000 people nationwide each year. In addition to in-home interviews and telephone dietary interviews, participants undergo physical exams based on their age and sex.

Exams may include height and weight measurements, blood pressure checks, hearing and vision tests, breathing tests, bone density scans, oral health assessments, blood draws and urinalysis, Frasier said.

Ortiz said Scotland County is home to the mobile exam center, requiring participants to travel to Laurinburg for their physical exams. The exams can take up to three hours.

“Those are the reasons we offer help with transportation, childcare and elder care,” Ortiz said.

Following the news conference, attendees were offered a tour of the mobile exam center.

NHANES will remain in the county through mid-December. Those who received a letter are encouraged to participate. Anyone with questions or concerns should call the number included in their letter.