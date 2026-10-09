Fantasy football weekly with Travis Petty Jr Week 5

The NFL season is entering the second quarter with Week 5 upon us. If you’ve worked the waiver wire and built a strong roster, you could be undefeated or even 3-1. But if your team is .500 or below, don’t panic. There’s still plenty of football left to run things around. I’m here to help you find your best fantasy options for this week.

Here are your best fantasy options for Week 5:

Top three quarterbacks

Jared Goff on the road versus the Arizona Cardinals

Detroit’s Jared Goff has been on a heater this season. Through four games, he has thrown for 1,214 yards and nine touchdowns without an interception while posting a 108.6 passer rating. Goff faces an Arizona team that he has consistently performed well against throughout his career. He is 9-0 in his last nine starts against the Cardinals, making him a strong candidate to be your starting quarterback.

Trevor Lawrence at home versus the Philadelphia Eagles (London)

Jacksonville will travel across the pond for a home game against a Philadelphia Eagles defense that has fallen short of expectations. Philadelphia ranks 31st in turnovers, 17th in points allowed and 16th in passing yards allowed.

Lawrence, meanwhile, has played like an MVP candidate this season, passing for 843 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions and a 111.2 passer rating. Due to Philadelphia’s defensive struggles , Lawrence could have an opportunity to build on his MVP case

Matthew Stafford at home versus the Buffalo Bills (MNF)

Monday Night Football features two of the NFL’s best in Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford, but Stafford gets the nod this week. The Rams rank No. 2 in both total and passing offense, opening the door for a big performance from Stafford against a struggling Bills defense that ranks 27th in total defense.

Top three running backs

Bijan Robinson at home versus the Baltimore Ravens

Atlanta’s offense has flipped the switch since quarterback Michael Penix’s return. The Falcons have scored 80 combined points in back-to-back victories, while Bijan Robinson has rushed for 339 yards and four touchdowns over that span. Robinson ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards with 494, behind Kenneth Walker and remains a strong fantasy option against Baltimore.

Jonathan Taylor on the road versus the Pittsburgh Steelers

I can’t say enough about Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. If you’ve read my previous fantasy stories, this is the fourth time I’ve recommended him as a running back to start.

Taylor has scored two touchdowns in three of Indianapolis’s four games. Through four weeks, he ranks third in the NFL in carries and touchdowns and sixth in rushing. Once again, Taylor should be in your starting lineup.

Kyle Monangai on the road versus the Green Bay Packers

A surprise nominee, Bears running back Kyle Monangai made my running back selection after a breakout performance against the Jets last week. The second-year back rushed for a career-high 146 yards and two touchdowns, climbing to eighth in the NFL in rushing yards.

Chicago has been without starting quarterback Caleb Williams for three weeks and has leaned heavily on the ground game, ranking No. 1 in rushing offense. The Bears face a Packers run defense that ranks 28th allowing 139.3 rushing yards per game. Monangai is a sneaky fantasy running back to have this week.

Top three wide receivers

Jameson Williams on the road versus the Arizona Cardinals

After recommending Lions wide receiver Amon- Ra St. Brown back in Week 3, I’m switching to his teammate Jameson Williams. Williams had his best performance of the season last week in Carolina, finishing with six receptions for 102 yards. Entering this week against Arizona, I’m expecting another strong outing from Williams.

Michael Wilson at home versus the Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have struggled defensively this season, ranking 32nd in both total and pass defense and 31st in scoring defense. Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson has produced the last two weeks, recording 18 receptions, 184 yards and a touchdown over his last two games.

Following Carolina’s receiver Tetairoa McMillan success against the Detroit secondary, Wilson could be next in line for a big performance.

Parker Washington at home versus the Philadelphia Eagles (London)

It wasn’t the best outing for Jacksonville’s Parker Washington last week, posting one reception for seven yards on three targets. Through the first three games, Washington led Jacksonville with 15 receptions on 23 targets for 221 yards and two touchdowns. Traveling across the pond to face an Eagles defense that is 16th against the pass, this could be a bounce back game for him if returns to his earlier production.

Top three tight ends

Trey McBride at home versus the Detroit Lions

Another Cardinals offensive player to consider tight end Trey McBride. He is first among tight ends in receptions and fourth in receiving yards. Just like his fellow teammate Micahel Wilson, McBride faces a struggling Lions pass that is last in guarding the tight end position, allowing 37 receptions for 407 yards and six touchdowns. McBride is a strong option this week.

Brock Bowers on the road versus the New England Patriots

Since returning in Week 3, Raiders tight end Brock Bowers has total 16 receptions for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 25 targets over two games. Las Vegas’ passing offense ranks No. 9 in the NFL, and Bowers is an essential piece to the attack, ranking second on the team. I’m expecting another strong week from Bowers.

Isaiah Likely on the road versus the Washington Commanders

Giants Isiah Likely quietly has been one of the more productive players at his position. He is

10th in receiving yards among tight ends and bounced back in New York’s win over Arizona with seven receptions for 66 yards. Now, traveling to face a division rival in Washington, who are tied for second worst at allowing touchdowns to tight ends, Likely could once again have another productive outing.

Top three defenses

Jacksonville Jaguars at home versus the Philadelphia Eagles (London)

Jacksonville’s defense arguably has one of the most favorable matchups this week. The Eagles offense is dealing with significant injuries and changes at the offensive line. Running backs Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby and wide receiver DeVonta Smith are out due to injury and right tackle Lane Johnson retired and left guard Cam Jurgens was traded to Baltimore.

Philadelphia’s offense has struggled mightily this season, and now it faces a Jacksonville defense that ranks No. 1 in turnover defense, No. 2 scoring defense and No. 3 rushing defense. The Jaguars defense could be the best recommendation this week.

Minnesota Vikings on the road versus the New Orleans Saints

Minnesota’s defense is the biggest reason the Vikings are one of three undefeated teams. The offense has failed to score a touchdown in each of the last two weeks, while the defense has held opponents to less than 16 points and 250 total yards in both games.

Led by Brian Flores, Minnesota ranks first in the NFL in sacks and points allowed while sitting top 10 in total defense, pass defense, run defense and point differential, making them a must-start.

Cincinnati Bengals on the road versus the Miami Dolphins

It’s been a difficult season for the Miami Dolphins offense, which has the NFL’s worst scoring offense at 11.5 points per game and 30th in passing and rushing offense. Quarterback Malik Willis has completed 56.3% of his passes for 712 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, while being sacked 11 times through four games. Cincinnati’s defense has an opportunity to take advantage of Miami’s struggling offense.