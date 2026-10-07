Lumberton hands Scotland third sweep of season

LAURINBURG —For the second consecutive year, the Lumberton Pirates walked into Scotland High and came out victorious. The Pirates swept the Lady Scots, handing them their third sweep of the season Tuesday.

Scots kills leader Molly Gallagher was in and out due to a knee injury. Scotland could never quite get a grasp of the game until the third set. The Pirates won the first (25-15) and second sets (25-13) handily, with the Scots never holding a lead at any point.

This was due in large part to serving errors and attack errors, as the Scots struggled to maintain momentum when they found it. Scotland head coach Adam Romaine said the injury bug contributed to those mistakes.

“All of our hitters are beat up and when that happens you take what you get out of them. And Molly Gallagher and Sky Christian are giving us everything they got. Molly is playing on one leg and that’s just the heart she has, she wants to be out there,” Romaine said.

Scotland tried to put the injury bug behind them in the third set, grabbing its first lead 2-1 and holding onto a 13-11 advantage midway through the set. However, the Pirates would not back down, tying the game twice before taking their first lead at 15-14.

The teams traded points from there, with three more ties before Lumberton capitalized on an attack error by the Scots to take a 24-23 lead. Scotland answered by tying the game once more but could not withstand the pressure, as the Pirates won the third set 26-24.

“Lumberton is a great team,” Romaine said. “They’re senior led, they mixed things up on us and it kept us off balance.”

With four games left in the regular season and the start of the playoffs around the corner, Romaine has his group focused on the next opponent.

“We’re in the playoffs and right now I’m not looking at those projections. We will let the chips fall when the schedule comes out and will play whoever we have to play,” Romaine said.

Scotland (11-7) will return home Thursday to take on Cape Fear at 6 p.m.