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Bailey receives Order of the Long Leaf Pine

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Richard Bailey holds the Order of the Long Leaf Pine after receiving the prestigious honor during Friday’s Homecoming game at Pate Stadium on Oct. 2, 2026. Courtesy Photo

Richard Bailey holds the Order of the Long Leaf Pine after receiving the prestigious honor during Friday’s Homecoming game at Pate Stadium on Oct. 2, 2026.

Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photo

Laura Bailey, left, poses with Richard Bailey after he received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine during Friday’s Homecoming game at Pate Stadium on Oct. 2, 2026. Courtesy Photo

Laura Bailey, left, poses with Richard Bailey after he received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine during Friday’s Homecoming game at Pate Stadium on Oct. 2, 2026.

Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photo

Rep. Garland Pierce, left, poses with Richard Bailey after presenting him with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine during Friday’s Homecoming game at Pate Stadium on Oct. 2, 2026. Courtesy Photo

Rep. Garland Pierce, left, poses with Richard Bailey after presenting him with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine during Friday’s Homecoming game at Pate Stadium on Oct. 2, 2026.

Courtesy Photo

LAURINBURG —Scotland County Schools celebrated Scotland football head coach Richard Bailey on Friday night as he received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, a prestigious honor bestowed by the governor to recognize exemplary service and exceptional contributions to North Carolina and its communities.

During Friday night’s Homecoming game at Pate Stadium, Bailey was surrounded by family as he was presented the award by Rep. Garland Pierce.

The honor recognizes Bailey’s 36-year career, including his leadership of the Scotland High football program, multiple state championship appearances and his impact on student-athletes.

Here are photos from the special moment.