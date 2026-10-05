Bailey receives Order of the Long Leaf Pine

LAURINBURG —Scotland County Schools celebrated Scotland football head coach Richard Bailey on Friday night as he received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, a prestigious honor bestowed by the governor to recognize exemplary service and exceptional contributions to North Carolina and its communities.

During Friday night’s Homecoming game at Pate Stadium, Bailey was surrounded by family as he was presented the award by Rep. Garland Pierce.

The honor recognizes Bailey’s 36-year career, including his leadership of the Scotland High football program, multiple state championship appearances and his impact on student-athletes.

Here are photos from the special moment.