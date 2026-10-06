Scots’ drought continues against Cape Fear

LAURINBURG —It’s been 20 days since the Fighting Scots boys soccer team tasted victory, and that drought will continue for another week after suffering their fifth consecutive loss Monday on the road against the Cape Fear Colts, 8-2.

After coming off what was thought to be a season-defining loss to the Lumberton Pirates last week, Scotland showed that Monday’s performance would be different. The Scots played with energy and aggressiveness against the Colts.

Led by Nathan Ward and Dakota Locklear, Scotland attempted seven total shots in the first half and recorded seven blocks at the goal. The Scots’ defense repeatedly stood its ground as Cape Fear fired shot after shot, but the Colts finally broke through with 21:59 remaining to take a 1-0 lead. Cape Fear added another goal to extend its lead to 2-0 and took that advantage into halftime.

Scotland carried its aggressive play into the second half, recording two blocks in the first three minutes. Ward put the Scots on the board with 29:24 remaining to cut the deficit to 2-1, which energized Scotland. However, Cape Fear responded by scoring six straight goals before the Scots knew what hit them, making the score 8-1.

Ward was given a yellow card late in the game, which limited Scotland’s offensive attack. Locklear scored late with 9.9 seconds left to make the final score 8-2.

Scotland (5-10-2) will be on the road on Monday against Gray’s Creek, another conference opponent at 7 p.m.