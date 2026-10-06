Farm Bureau Players of the Game: Week 7

LAURINBURG —The Fighting Scots dominated the Gray’s Creek Bears Friday to improve to 5-1 and extend their winning streak to five in a row. Here are the Farm Bureau Players of the Game:

Senior offensive lineman Uriah Clark was named the Offensive Player of the Game. Clark was essential in the trenches for the Scots, helping lead a Scotland rushing attack that totaled 277 yards. He blocked for Michael McLean, who rushed for 175 yards and four total touchdowns, while also keeping quarterback Collin Hill upright as he passed for two touchdowns.

Senior linebacker Jahleak Malloy-Henry was awarded the Defensive Player of the Game after finishing with four total tackles, including one for a loss. He was a major contributor to a Scotland defense that allowed 138 yards of total offense and zero points.

Sophomore kicker Leo Garcia was named the Farm Bureau Most Valuable Player. Garcia recorded five touchbacks on eight kickoffs for 390 yards while also connecting on a 35-yard field goal.