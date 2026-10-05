McLean runs wild on Homecoming

LAURINBURG —The winning streak continues.

Michael McLean rushed for 175 yards and four total touchdowns as the Fighting Scots ran wild over the Gray’s Creek Bears on Friday, 45-0, to improve to 5-1.

McLean has now rushed for 100-plus yards in nine straight games, continuing his dominant run at the center of Scotland’s offense.

“It feels good,” McLean said about his performance. “We did the normal things during our bye week and kept things basic. I just have to keep getting better. Next week against Terry Sanford, I’m getting six touchdowns.”

Scotland had 333 total yards of offense and showed no signs of a layoff after its bye week.

Collin Hill threw two touchdown passes, including one to McLean in the first quarter when he was left wide-open in the end zone, as the Scots’ winning streak reached five in a row.

“Everything on offense is clicking. We can pass and run the football, which helps the offense,” Hill said. “We knew how talented Gray’s Creek was and talked about it all week, so we came out, played our game and handled business.”

“We were able to hit big plays in the second half,” Scotland head coach Richard Bailey said. “It was a great all-around effort for our defense to get a shutout. When we make teams go 80 yards to score, it’s tough when you have a defense like ours.”

The Scots led 21-0 at halftime and scored 24 points in the second half. Scotland held the Bears to its lowest offensive output of the season, limiting Gray’s Creek to 138 yards, eight first downs and an interception in the Scots’ first shutout of the season.

Scotland (5-1) will be on the road Friday against Terry Sanford at 7 p.m.