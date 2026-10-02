Malloy’s legacy crosses new bridge

LAURINBURG — During his lifetime, Robert L. Malloy spent much of his life building bridges — between law enforcement and the community, between generations and between people who did not always see the world the same way.

On Friday, Laurinburg gave him one more.

The Chief Robert L. Malloy Bridge was formally dedicated during a ceremony at Laurinburg City Hall, where the room filled to standing room with current and retired law enforcement officers, city officials, dignitaries, friends and family members who came to honor the man who made history as Laurinburg’s first Black police chief. The dedication comes more than two years after the former police chief died Feb. 1, 2024, following years of dedicated service.

The bridge itself — carrying U.S. 74/U.S. 501 over U.S. 15 Business/U.S. 401 Business, also known as Main Street — already bears the new designation but those in attendance got an up close look at the sign bearing Malloy’s name.

Lisa Mathis, vice chair of the North Carolina Board of Transportation, formally announced the designation to cheers and applause.

“Today, we will formally recognize the bridge located on U.S. 74, U.S. 501 over U.S. 15 business, West 401 business, here in Laurinburg as the Chief Robert L. Malloy Bridge,” Mathis said.

But the ceremony was about more than a road sign.

For those who knew Malloy, the bridge was an especially fitting tribute to a man whose life was defined by connection.

The Rev. B.J. Gibson, pastor of Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church, remembered Malloy as someone who never made much of his own accomplishments, even when others recognized their significance.

“Robert Lee was bigger than he even recognized he was, or if he recognized how big he was, he did not make a big deal about who he was,” Gibson said.

Gibson had admired Malloy since childhood, remembering his “big voice” and the impression he made on him as a young boy. Over the years, however, that admiration grew into friendship.

“I think nothing did my heart better than that before the Lord took him home, he was seen more of a friend of mine than he was a statue,” Gibson said.

Gibson said Malloy’s ability to connect people was among his greatest contributions to Laurinburg.

“I’m so thankful for Robert Lee Malloy for the bridge that he was in this community,” Gibson said. “He was a bridge between the community and law enforcement.”

Malloy also worked to bridge racial divisions, Gibson said.

“He was a bridge between blacks and whites. He recognized that there was a major difference, but he worked to bridge that gap,” Gibson said. “And I believe that we are so blessed not only to have had Robert Malloy but to now have a bridge that continues to carry us over.”

Malloy’s legacy was built over decades of service.

Born in Scotland County in 1948, Malloy served in the U.S. Army and received the Bronze Star Medal for his service during the Vietnam War. He joined the Laurinburg Police Department in 1969 and spent 37 years in law enforcement.

In 1989, Malloy became Laurinburg’s first African-American police chief, a historic appointment he held until his retirement in 2007.

But retirement did not end his service to the community.

Malloy continued to write, speak and mentor others, becoming known for his poem “The Badge,” which became an annual tradition at the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police conference. He also spoke to students and church congregations about safety, drugs and other issues affecting the community.

Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis said Malloy understood that wearing a badge was ultimately about serving others.

“Chief Malloy understood that wearing the badge was about service,” Willis said. “It was about protecting people, building relationships, mentoring young officers, and representing the city of Laurinburg with dignity and professionalism.”

Willis said Malloy’s historic appointment was significant, but his legacy went beyond simply being the first.

“His legacy reminds us that leadership is not simply about being first,” Willis said. “It’s about what you do with the opportunity that you have been given.”

That legacy, Willis said, is what makes the bridge an appropriate tribute.

“The bridge is a fitting symbol for Chief Malloy,” Willis said. “A bridge connects people and places. It carries us from where we are to where we’re going.”

Malloy spent his life building those connections, Willis said — between law enforcement and the community, between generations and between people who sometimes needed help finding their way.

Now, thousands of people traveling the bridge each day will encounter his name.

“They may not know his story,” Willis said. “But perhaps someone will ask, who was Chief Malloy?”

That question, Willis said, creates an opportunity to tell that story.

“We can tell them he was a police officer. We can tell them he was a chief. We can tell them he was a veteran, a mentor, a poet, and a community servant,” Willis said. “And when you’re telling that, he was a man who helped make the city of Laurinburg a better place.”

For Laurinburg Police Chief Mitch Johnson, the bridge designation represents both a tribute to Malloy’s accomplishments and a reminder to those still serving.

“The naming of the Robert Malloy Bridge will highlight a lifetime of achievement, a statement of honor for all to see for the city that so proudly held witness to the leader that stood as a pillar for others,” Johnson said.

Johnson said Malloy had a wealth of knowledge to share with both young and experienced officers and remained a strong mentor to those who needed guidance.

“He provided it for the new. He provided them for those that were coming. He was a great friend for those that served with him,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the new bridge designation will ensure that Malloy’s service remains visible to the community — and to future generations of officers.

“I am honored as Laurinburg police chief to be present and to be a witness of this wonderful milestone,” Johnson said. “Our officers will know. Our community will know. They will know that dedication and service is not unseen.”

And so Malloy’s name now crosses Main Street every day.

For Willis, that may be the most fitting part of all.

“We know that no sign and no ceremony can adequately express what he meant to us,” Willis said. “But today, we hope this bridge serves as a permanent reminder that his life mattered and his service mattered and his legacy matters.”