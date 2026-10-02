Johnson sentenced to life in 2022 Tara Village killing

LAURINBURG — Four years after Melquian Hakeem McLean was fatally shot inside a Tara Village apartment, the man convicted of killing him has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A Scotland County jury convicted Eugene Johnson Jr. of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon Thursday, Oct. 1, following a trial that began Sept. 21. Judge Stephan Futrell sentenced Johnson following the verdict.

According to evidence presented at trial, Johnson entered an apartment in Tara Village on the evening of July 29, 2022, where a group of friends were gathered, and fatally shot McLean.

McLean, 27, of Morrison Street, was found with a gunshot wound after Laurinburg police responded to 1301 Tara Drive shortly after 10:15 p.m. that night. He was unresponsive and was flown to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill in critical condition.

McLean later died from his injuries.

Police issued warrants for Johnson, then 30, after the shooting. He was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault in the presence of a minor, discharging a firearm within an enclosure and discharging a firearm in the city.

Johnson was arrested the following day after police located him on Woodlawn Drive. Following McLean’s death, the attempted murder charge was upgraded to first-degree murder.

District Attorney Jamie Adams and Assistant District Attorney Matthew Victory represented the state during the trial.

Following the verdict, Adams said the conviction demonstrates that gun violence carries serious consequences.

“Gun violence has taken too much from our community. Let this verdict send a clear message that it will be met with serious consequences,” Adams said.

Adams credited the Laurinburg Police Department and Detective Jeffrey Cooke with their work throughout the investigation. She also commended the eyewitnesses who testified during the trial.

“When witnesses find the courage to come forward, they deserve to know that their voices will be heard,” Adams said.

“Victims and their families deserve prosecutors who will thoroughly prepare their cases, confront difficult evidence, and fulfill their responsibilities in the courtroom.”

Adams said the conviction reflected the efforts of the investigators, witnesses and prosecutors involved in bringing the case before a jury.

The case was investigated by the Laurinburg Police Department.