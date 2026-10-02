Scotland commissioners co-sign $19.5 grant application with SCS

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools’ application for a $19.5 million needs-based capital outlay grant during a special-called meeting Wednesday.

The application deadline was Friday, prompting the commissioners to hold the special meeting.

If awarded, the grant would help fund immediate school facility needs over the next five years, including roof replacements, safety improvements, building system replacements and athletic facility replacements.

The grant is part of the North Carolina Education Lottery’s needs-based capital fund, which provides competitive grants to eligible school districts for capital improvements. Scotland County Schools must first be awarded the funding before the projects can move forward under the grant.

Michael Chapman, executive director of operations for Scotland County Schools, told commissioners that the district’s needs were identified through a five-year facilities study submitted in June.

Chapman said roof replacements are among the district’s greatest needs.

“Just because we submit does not mean we are guaranteed the funding,” he said.

Because Scotland County is classified as a Tier 1 school district under the state’s needs-based capital program, the district would be required to provide a 5% local match if awarded the grant. Tier 1 districts are those identified by the state as having the greatest level of need based on factors such as local property wealth and the ability to generate revenue for school capital projects.

Chapman said the 5% match would not necessarily have to come entirely from the county.

There are projects for which the match could be covered through the school district’s maintenance budget or other funding sources, including the state’s Public School Building Capital Fund’s repair and renovation program or grants through the Center for Safer Schools, he said.

“But, we still need the help of the county to meet some of these expenditures over the course of the five years,” Chapman said.

School officials presented commissioners with a five-year plan outlining how the proposed projects would be distributed, the estimated cost of projects each year and the anticipated county contribution.

Chapman noted that the actual costs to the county could be lower if the district does not receive the full $19.5 million requested.

The needs-based capital grant is structured as a reimbursement grant, meaning eligible expenses are reimbursed after the school district incurs them.

Scotland County Schools previously received needs-based capital funding for renovations to the auditorium at Scotland High School.

Under the program, a school district can receive needs-based capital funding no more than once every three years.

Chapman said the district could receive notification about whether its application was awarded as early as November