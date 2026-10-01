Scotland soccer continues to spiral after loss to Lumberton

LAURINBURG — For the fourth consecutive game, the Fighting Scots boys soccer team found themselves on the losing side Wednesday against the one-win Lumberton Pirates.

Wednesday’s loss was an embarrassing performance from the players and their coaches.

Lumberton entered the game with the worst overall record in the Tri-County 6A/7A conference at 1-8-2. Scotland entered 5-8-2. However, Wednesday’s game showed that record doesn’t matter when the game is in action. It’s about what’s in the heart, and Scotland lacked the urgency and passion to win.

Lumberton played with a no-holds-barred aggression in the first half, running for every loose ball, communicating, and showing an attitude that suggested the Pirates wanted to win this game more than Scotland. The Pirates got on the board first with 13:03 remaining and took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Things did not get any prettier in the second half.

Scotland would have three players receive yellow cards, Jackson Hernandez, Dakota Locklear and Brayden Emmanuel, while the Pirates made the Scots pay, scoring three straight goals to make the score 4-0. Scotland’s Johan Castrejon scored with 41 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to three, 4-1.

Scotland would have seven total shots attempted and five steals and six saves.

Head coach Jeremy White expressed dissatisfaction with his team’s performance and hopes the loss can reignite the Scots’ competitive spirit.

“Unorganized chaos—that’s the best way I can describe it,” White said. “Since last year, once we hit these skids, it’s the same song and dance. The touches are poor; we’re out of position.

“If this loss doesn’t turn our season around, this team won’t be walking. We have to be more passionate about playing soccer. The record doesn’t reflect our talent. I know the talent we have; it’s just when I need them to show it, they don’t produce,” he added.

Scotland (5-9-2) will be on the road Monday for another conference matchup against the Cape Fear Colts at 7 p.m.