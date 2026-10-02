Fantasy football weekly with Travis Petty Jr Week 4

It’s Week 4 of the NFL season, and we’re already a quarter of the way through the season. Though it’s still early, your fantasy team is either above .500 or below .500, but we still have 14 more weeks to go.

​With the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers kicking off Thursday Night Football, here are your best fantasy options for Week 4:

Top three quarterbacks

Trevor Lawrence on the road versus the Cincinnati Bengals

An early-season MVP candidate, Trevor Lawrence has been on a tear. This season, he has passed for 616 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions, with a 107.8 passer rating. Over his previous 10 games, he’s thrown for 2,423 yards, 25 touchdowns and five interceptions with a 109.1 passer rating. Jacksonville is averaging 27.3 points per game this season and, outside of Week 2, has scored 20-plus points in its last 10 games.

Lamar Jackson at home versus the Tennessee Titans

Coming off a huge win over the Dallas Cowboys, Lamar Jackson did not play his best statistical game, passing for 186 yards and two touchdowns while adding 50 yards on the ground. Jackson is completing 69.7% of his passes with four touchdowns and one interception, and has 124 yards rushing and a touchdown through three games. I expect Jackson and Baltimore’s No. 5-ranked total offense to have a strong performance against the 0-3 Tennessee Titans at home.

Jared Goff on the road versus the Carolina Panthers

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has quietly put together a nice first quarter of the season. Goff ranks eighth in passing yards with 802 yards and is tied for third in passer rating and fifth in completion percentage. He has yet to throw an interception while recording eight touchdowns. Last week, against a Jets defense that ranked No. 1, Goff completed 78.1% of his passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns while leading Detroit to 31 points.

Top three running backs

Derrick Henry at home versus the Tennessee Titans

It will be a homecoming for former Titans running back Derrick Henry. Henry played eight seasons in Tennessee and holds the Titans’ single-season rushing record. Now playing for Baltimore, Henry has not slowed down in his 11th season. Baltimore has the No. 3 rushing offense in the NFL, averaging 167.3 yards per game and Henry is a huge reason for that success. He ranks sixth in the NFL with 301 yards and tied for first in rushing touchdowns with six.

Jahmyr Gibbs on the road versus the Carolina Panthers

If you read my previous articles, you know Jahmyr Gibbs is a must-start every week. Gibbs brings the ability to threaten defenses both on the ground and as a receiver out of the backfield. He ranks fifth in rushing yards at 307 and first in receiving yards with 156 among running backs. Gibbs has to be in your lineup this week.

Jonathan Taylor on the road versus the Washington Commanders

I’ve been a huge fan of Jonathan Taylor this season. Taylor plays a huge part in the Colts’ offense, accounting for 89% of the offensive snaps. This week, on the road against a Washington Commanders defense that ranks 27th against the run, Indianapolis will lean heavily on the ground game.

Top three wide receivers

Parker Washington on the road versus the Cincinnati Bengals

​An underrated receiver who’s slowly turning heads this season is wide receiver Parker Washington. Washington leads Jacksonville in receiving yards with 221 yards and two touchdowns on 15 receptions through three games and has become a go-to guy for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Cincinnati ranks 28th against the pass, allowing 260 yards per game.

​Ja’Marr Chase at home versus the Jacksonville Jaguars

​It’s been a slow start to the season for Ja’Marr Chase, who currently ranks 25th in receiving with 185 yards and three touchdowns on 18 receptions. However, Sunday may be the day Chase breaks out. In his career against Jacksonville, he has recorded 391 receiving yards on 31 receptions for two touchdowns. Last season, he had 14 receptions for 165 yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars in Week 2.

​Jaxon Smith-Njigba at home versus the Los Angeles Chargers

​There’s no secret: Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been a nightmare for defenses. Through three games, he has posted over 100 receiving yards, at least one touchdown and eight receptions in each game. Smith-Njigba leads all receivers in receiving yards and touchdowns with 405 yards and six touchdowns.

Top three tight ends

Trey McBride on the road versus the New York Giants

For the first time this season, I’m nominating Trey McBride to be a top tight end option. McBride is third among tight ends with 211 receiving yards and third in receptions among all pass catchers with 26. This season, he’s averaging more than 10 targets per game and caught a touchdown in two of three games.

Brock Bowers at home versus the Kansas City Chiefs

In his first game back from injury, Raiders tight end Brock Bowers moved past Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow Sr. for the second-most receiving yards by a tight end through his first 30 career games. Bowers recorded 10 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown against the Saints. Bowers is the Raiders’ No. 1 passing threat heading into a matchup against their division rival Kansas City Chiefs, with both teams looking to go 4-0.

Dalton Schultz at home versus the Dallas Cowboys

There haven’t been a lot of positives for the Texans offense, but the one steady contributor has been tight end Dalton Schultz. Schultz leads Houston in receiving with 205 yards and ranks fourth among tight ends in receiving yards. With wide receiver Nico Collins returning from injury, quarterback C.J. Stroud has his two favorite pass catchers available this week against a Cowboys defense that allows 207.7 passing yards and 27.3 points per game.

Top three defenses

Jacksonville Jaguars on the road versus the Cincinnati Bengals

The NFL’s No. 1 scoring defense, the Jacksonville Jaguars, allow a league-low 12 points per game. Jacksonville is ninth against the run, giving up 91.3 yards per game and has not allowed a running back to rush for more than 75 yards in 20 games. The Jaguars are tied for eighth in sacks and third in turnovers with six, forcing a turnover in every game this season.

​Seattle Seahawks at home versus the Los Angeles Chargers

​Seattle has the No. 1 total and pass defense and ranks fourth in scoring defense. It’s been an ugly year for the Chargers and their offense. What was supposed to be one of the NFL’s top offenses under offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has been a disappointment. Los Angeles ranks 29th in scoring offense at 14.7 points per game. Quarterback Justin Herbert has completed 59% of his passes for 627 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions, with a 73.4 passer rating.

​Baltimore Ravens at home versus the Tennessee Titans

Sunday could be a long day for Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans offense at M&T Bank Stadium. Tennessee ranks bottom five in total offense, passing and rushing. The former No. 1 pick has passed for 504 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while completing 62.5% of his throws with an 80.9 passer rating, while being sacked five times.