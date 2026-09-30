Lady Scots rally past Terry Sanford in five-set thriller

LAURINBURG —A back-and-forth fight goes to the Lady Scots.

​Scotland battled back from a 0-1 start to defeat the Terry Sanford Bulldogs in a five-set thriller Monday.

​After dropping the first set 25-18, the Scots rallied to win back-to-back sets, taking the second set 25-20 and the third 25-19. Terry Sanford responded in the fourth set to even the match at 2-2.

​Entering the fifth set, Scotland jumped to a 10-7 lead. The Bulldogs cut the deficit to 10-9, but the Scots answered with two straight scores to extend their lead to 12-9. Terry Sanford scored two more points to make it 12-11. Scotland closed the match with three consecutive scores to win the fifth set 15-11.

Now, riding a two-game winning streak, the Lady Scots (10-6) will be on the road Thursday against the Purnell Sweet Rams at 6 p.m.