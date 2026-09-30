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Lady Scots rally past Terry Sanford in five-set thriller

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The Lady Scots huddle after scoring against the Terry Sanford Bulldogs Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, at Scotland High. Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

The Lady Scots huddle after scoring against the Terry Sanford Bulldogs Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, at Scotland High.

Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

Lady Scots freshman Halona Oxendine (18) leaps to spike the ball against the Terry Sanford Bulldogs Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, at Scotland High. Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

Lady Scots freshman Halona Oxendine (18) leaps to spike the ball against the Terry Sanford Bulldogs Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, at Scotland High.

Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

Lady Scots junior Sky Christian (8) goes airborne to spike the ball over the net against Terry Sanford Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, at Scotland High. Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

Lady Scots junior Sky Christian (8) goes airborne to spike the ball over the net against Terry Sanford Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, at Scotland High.

Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG —A back-and-forth fight goes to the Lady Scots.

​Scotland battled back from a 0-1 start to defeat the Terry Sanford Bulldogs in a five-set thriller Monday.

​After dropping the first set 25-18, the Scots rallied to win back-to-back sets, taking the second set 25-20 and the third 25-19. Terry Sanford responded in the fourth set to even the match at 2-2.

​Entering the fifth set, Scotland jumped to a 10-7 lead. The Bulldogs cut the deficit to 10-9, but the Scots answered with two straight scores to extend their lead to 12-9. Terry Sanford scored two more points to make it 12-11. Scotland closed the match with three consecutive scores to win the fifth set 15-11.

Now, riding a two-game winning streak, the Lady Scots (10-6) will be on the road Thursday against the Purnell Sweet Rams at 6 p.m.