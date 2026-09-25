Fantasy football weekly with Travis Petty Jr Week 3

We are already three weeks into the NFL season, and let’s say it’s been a crazy season already. The Los Angeles Chargers, who were favored by many to be a lock for the playoffs, are 0-2, and the Las Vegas Raiders, who were projected to hold a top-10 pick, are 2-0. Who saw that coming?

​But that’s what makes the NFL the game we love: anything can happen. Just as much as the season has been a roller coaster, your fantasy team can bring you just as much of a headache as your favorite team and I’m here to help you.

Here are your best fantasy options for Week 3:

Top three quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts on the road versus the Chicago Bears (MNF)

For the third week in a row, I’m back to naming Jalen Hurts as one of the quarterbacks you should have in your lineup. Hurts got the job done last week on the road against the Tennessee Titans, passing for 264 yards on 70.3% completion with two touchdowns and two interceptions, capped by leading a last-minute drive to defeat the Titans in the final seconds. Now, facing a Bears defense that is 24th against the pass and 26th in total defense, expect another good performance from Hurts on Monday Night Football.

Patrick Mahomes on the road versus the Miami Dolphins

Are the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes back to their old selves? Patrick Mahomes is nine months removed from tearing his ACL and LCL, and you wouldn’t know it. The Chiefs are the No. 1 total offense, averaging 457.5 yards per game, while Mahomes is completing 63.5% of his passes, with five touchdowns and one interception, and a passer rating of 103.8. This week, against a Dolphins defense allowing 31 points per game and 18th against the pass, I’m expecting a rough day for Miami’s defense.

Josh Allen at home versus the Los Angeles Chargers

Josh Allen has gotten off to a stellar start to the season. Allen is among the NFL leaders in rushing touchdowns with four and ranks fourth in passing yards with 582. He has yet to throw an interception, completing 66.7% of his passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns. Now, at home versus a struggling Chargers defense allowing 349 yards, this has the makings of a Josh Allen two-plus-touchdown game.

Top three running backs

Derrick Henry on the road versus the Dallas Cowboys

​The league’s No. 2 leading rusher, Derrick Henry, will be in for a favorable matchup against the Dallas Cowboys defense that ranks 30th in defending the run. Henry is coming off a split performance against the New Orleans Saints, rushing for 51 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown in the first half before seeing his production dip to 17 yards on five carries in the second half. Baltimore surrendered an 11-point lead to the Saints last week; if they learned anything from that game, it’s to keep feeding Derrick Henry.

​Jahmyr Gibbs at home versus the New York Jets

A versatile back, Jahmyr Gibbs can do a lot for your fantasy team. Gibbs is second in receiving yards among running backs with 91 and third in the NFL in rushing yards with 208, while totaling three touchdowns. Through two games, he has accounted for 41.3% of the Lions’ total offense, showing how vital he is to the Detroit offense. He will be in for a tough matchup against a Jets defense that ranks No. 2 in run defense.

​Kenneth Walker III on the road versus the Miami Dolphins

The NFL’s leading rusher, Kenneth Walker III, has been a godsend for the Kansas City Chiefs offense. Walker’s rushed for 290 yards and a touchdown while adding 79 yards receiving and a receiving touchdown through two games. His production has bolstered the Chiefs’ rushing attack to No. 2 in the league. Traveling to Miami, where the Dolphins have the No. 18 rushing defense, giving up 112.5 yards per game, Walker could have his third straight 100-yard game.

Top three wide receivers

Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the road versus the Washington Commanders

Is it time we name Jaxon Smith-Njigba the league’s best receiver? Smith-Njigba has dominated the first two weeks of the season, leading the league in receiving yards with 277 and tied for first with four touchdowns, all while playing with Seattle’s backup quarterback Drew Lock. Seattle’s offense runs through Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and I don’t see his performance slowing down yet entering Week 3.

Amon-Ra St. Brown at home versus the New York Jets

Mr. Consistent is what I call Amon-Ra St. Brown. He never gets the respect he deserves, but all he does is continue to lead the Lions in receiving while looking to continue his streak of 1,000-plus-yard seasons to five straight.

In the Lions’ last game on Thursday Night Football, St. Brown led both teams in receiving against the Buffalo Bills with nine receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns. He was quarterback Jared Goff’s favorite target, and that should continue in the Lions’ home game versus the Jets.

Chris Olave at home versus the Las Vegas Raiders

A sneaky receiver on a sneaky team made it on my list of receivers to start, and that is Chris Olave. Olave is second in receiving behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 268 yards, and his connection with quarterback Tyler Shough has been a sight to see. In two games, Olave has been targeted 23 times and hauled in 18 receptions; at this pace, he is slated to have 153 receptions on 196 targets. I’m hopping on the Tyler Shough and Chris Olave train.

Top three tight ends

Dalton Kincaid at home versus the Los Angeles Chargers

Josh Allen has found a new favorite target, and his name is Dalton Kincaid. The fourth-year player leads all tight ends in receiving yards with 225, and with the injury to wide receiver D.J. Moore, expect even more targets to head in Kincaid’s direction.

Travis Kelce on the road versus the Miami Dolphins

The old man still has some gas in the tank. At 36, Travis Kelce is the oldest tight end in the NFL, but his production has not dipped this season, posting 172 receiving yards and a touchdown, which rank him third at his position. Kelce and the Chiefs have the No. 1-ranked total offense, the No. 5 passing attack and a strong rapport with Patrick Mahomes. Kelce should be starting this week on your team.

Sam LaPorta at home versus the New York Jets

Just like his fellow teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta is another one of Jared Goff’s pass catchers that he trusts. LaPorta was third in targets and yards in Detroit’s game against Buffalo, while finishing with a touchdown. He will be a huge option in the Lions’ passing attack against the Jets’ No. 1-ranked defense.

Top three defenses

Kansas City Chiefs on the road versus the Miami Dolphins

It’s starting to become a mantra: if a defense is facing the Miami Dolphins offense, the defense is a must-start. The Dolphins’ offense has been atrocious. Miami is the 24th-ranked passing offense and 26th in rushing offense while averaging 13 points per game. Kansas City has the No. 3-ranked total defense, No. 4 passing defense and No. 10 rushing defense.

Philadelphia Eagles on the road versus the Chicago Bears (MNF)

On Monday Night Football, the Chicago Bears could be without quarterback Caleb Williams, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent is in concussion protocol, and Case Keenum is taking first-team reps. This was a relatively easy decision: the Eagles’ defense versus a Bears offense that isn’t sure whether it will be Caleb Williams or Case Keenum under center.

Seattle Seahawks on the road versus the Washington Commanders

The No. 2-ranked total defense in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks, will travel to take on the Washington Commanders without their starting quarterback Jayden Daniels. For the Commanders, the loss of Daniels makes this game almost a long shot for them offensively. Start Seattle’s defense this week.