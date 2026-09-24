Scotland suffers 6-2 loss to Terry Sanford

LAURINBURG —“Until we learn to finish two halves, this is what will happen,” Scotland head coach Jeremy White said.

Once again, the same mistakes plagued the Fighting Scots boys soccer team: the inability to play two full halves of soccer.

Scotland committed the same problems it did against Gray’s Creek Monday again versus the Terry Sanford Bulldogs Wednesday.

The game would play out with Terry Sanford scoring two goals in the first five minutes. Scotland’s Nathan Ward would put Scotland on the board, after scoring with 29:28 remaining to cut the deficit to 2-1. Before the end of the first half, Dakota Locklear tied the game at 2-2.

Entering the second half, Scotland looked less interested. Their energy was low, the passes were not crisp and the aggressive playstyle they showed in the first half was gone.

Terry Sanford would score two goals in 17 minutes to take a 4-2 lead. Scotland managed just two shots in the second half before the Bulldogs scored two more goals within 27 seconds of each other, extending their lead to 6-2 and ending the game.

The Scots totaled 15 steals, while goalkeeper Andrew Medlock recorded 13 saves.

​Now riding a two-game skid, Scotland (5-7-2) will face another conference foe, Purnell Swett, Monday at home at 7 p.m.