Farm Bureau Players of the Game: Week 5

LAURINBURG —The Fighting Scots snapped an eight-year losing streak against the Pinecrest Patriots Friday.

Here are the Farm Bureau Players of the Game:

Quarterback Collin Hill earned the Offensive Player of the Game honors after completing 12 of 15 passes for 189 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and a 120.8 passer rating.

Linebacker Jaden Mitchell was awarded the Defensive Player of the Game. He played a key role in helping hold the Patriots to their lowest point and yardage total of the season.

Running back Michael McLean was named the Farm Bureau Most Valuable Player. McLean rushed for a season-high 212 yards and four touchdowns with 319 all-purpose yards.