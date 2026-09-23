Scotland QB Collin Hill ranks No. 9 in 6A passing

LAURINBURG —Scotland High quarterback Collin Hill ranks among the top 10 passing leaders in 6A high school football.

​Hill ranks No. 9 in the state with 769 passing yards and is coming off a nice performance against the Pinecrest Patriots. He was named the Farm Bureau Offensive Player of the Game after completing 12 of 15 passes for 189 yards with a 120.8 passer rating.

​Through five games, Hill has completed 53 of 76 attempts for four touchdowns and two interceptions with a QB rating of 108.9, while adding 51 yards on the ground.

His best performance came in Week 4 against the Overhill Jaguars, when he threw for a season-high 282 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on 10 of 15 passes with a QB rating of 121.5, capped by his longest throw of the season: a 77-yard touchdown pass to Samier Pate.