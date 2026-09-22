3 Things I saw in the Scots victory over Pinecrest

LAURINBURG —The Fighting Scots ended an eight-year drought against the Pinecrest Patriots Friday. Scotland is 4-1 and second in the conference behind Cape Fear. The Scots displayed a performance Friday that put the North Carolina high school football scene on notice.

Here are the three things I saw from the Scots’ victory:

Michael McLean is Legit

Scotland head coach Richard Bailey said Scotland High is known for producing great running backs.

Michael McLean is the next great running back to come out of Scotland High School.

In the Scots’ five games this season, McLean has totaled 100-plus yards in every game and Friday was his best performance of the season.

The sophomore back did it all in the Scots’ victory over Pinecrest. McLean totaled 319 all-purpose yards, scoring three rushing touchdowns and one special teams touchdown while rushing for a season-high 212 yards.

Defense Keeps Pinecrest in Check

It was another day at the office for Scotland’s defense, holding Pinecrest to its lowest point total of the season (23) and second-lowest yardage total (303). The Scots never allowed the Patriots offense to find a rhythm.

Entering this game, Pinecrest averaged 14 points per game in the first half and 20.8 in the second. Scotland limited the Pinecrest offense to 15 points in the first half and eight in the second, making it difficult for Patriots quarterback Najee Gillis, who completed 16 of 35 attempts for 167 yards and a touchdown with a 69.6 passer rating.

The Past Doesn’t Matter

For eight straight meetings, the Fighting Scots could never get over the hump against the Pinecrest Patriots.

That long-standing streak ended Friday. Scotland dominated every facet of the game, from special teams to offense and defense. The offense moved the ball up and down the field against the Patriots’ defense, while the Scots’ defense made things difficult for Pinecrest.

Throughout this season, the Scots have broken two long-time streaks: The eight-game losing streak against the Patriots has ended and the four-year skid against rival Richmond.