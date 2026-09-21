Scots end Pinecrest streak with 37-23 victory

LAURINBURG — Streaks are meant to be broken.

​The Fighting Scots made history Friday, defeating the Pinecrest Patriots for the first time since 2017 after a 30-point first half to extend their win streak to four straight.

​Scotland (4-1) had lost eight straight meetings to the Patriots dating back to 2018, averaging 21.6 points per game and allowing 31.4 per game. Just five weeks into the season, the Scots have snapped two losing streaks: one against the Patriots and another against the Richmond Raiders.

​Michael McLean rushed for a season-high 212 yards and four total touchdowns, as the Scots finished with 399 yards of total offense, just a week after totaling 411 yards of total offense against Overhills.

​“Really all-around good night,” Fighting Scots head coach Richard Bailey said about the Scots’ performance.

​Quarterback Collin Hill passed for 189 yards on 12-of-15 attempts with a 120.8 passer rating.

​“We tried to give everyone offensive touches, and we did. [Michael McLean] and the offensive line dominated,” Bailey said.

​Pinecrest entered Pate Stadium averaging 36.3 points per game through its first four games. The Scots held the Patriots to their lowest point total of the season, allowing only 15 points in the first half and eight in the second.

​Over the past three games, Scotland has held opponents to 11.3 points per game. Friday was a testament to the Scots’ strong defense against an efficient Pinecrest offense.

​“Pinecrest is a good football team, but our defense is great and it continued to be great against a good offense,” Bailey said.

​Scotland (4-1) will have a bye week before returning to Pate Stadium on Oct. 2 against Gray’s Creek at 7 p.m.