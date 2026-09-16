Lady Scots stop the bleeding with sweep of Purnell Swett

LAURINBURG —It’s been a long seven days since the Lady Scots volleyball team last won a game, and Tuesday’s matchup against the Purnell Swett Rams saw that streak come to an end.

​Scotland swept the Rams handily to improve to 8-4 and put themselves into contention as they gear up for conference play. Head coach Adam Romaine was pleased with the Scots’ victory but knows there’s still plenty of work to be done.

​“A win is a win, and we needed to stop the bleeding,” he said. “Our biggest challenge coming into this game was winning against ourselves because we’ve been beating ourselves during this stretch.”

​The Scots would win the first set 25-21, followed by a 25-20 win in the second set and a 25-16 win in the third set. Scotland will travel to Lumberton for a conference battle Thursday at 6 p.m.