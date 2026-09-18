Fantasy football weekly with Travis Petty Jr Week 2

How good does it feel to have NFL football back? Am I right?

​Week 1 brought so much excitement that Week 2 has huge shoes to fill. The highlight of last week has to be NFL teams combining for 791 total points, tying an all-time opening-week record. Talk about “defense wins championships” — it may be time to change that saying.

​With the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions kicking off Week 2 on Thursday Night. Here are your best fantasy options for your team this week:

​Top three quarterbacks

​Lamar Jackson at home versus the New Orleans Saints

It hasn’t been a month of football, and Lamar Jackson is second in MVP odds. Jackson and the Ravens offense carved the Indianapolis Colts defense for 506 yards and 41 points in Week 1. Lamar completed 17 of 25 pass attempts for 324 yards and a touchdown through the air, while adding 40 rushing yards and a touchdown, finishing with a 124.2 passer rating.

Don’t expect Jackson’s play to slow down this week against a Saints defense that allowed Lions quarterback Jared Goff to pass for 206 yards and two touchdowns.

​Caleb Williams at home versus the Minnesota Vikings

Coming off the highest point total in Week 1, Caleb Williams and the Bears offense lit up the scoreboard and fantasy charts. Williams helped orchestrate an offense that scored 59 points and 552 yards of total offense. Entering Week 2, after a hot performance and with head coach Ben Johnson wanting to break the all-time scoring record, Williams should be a key fantasy option.

Jalen Hurts on the road versus the Tennessee Titans

For the second straight week, Jalen Hurts should be in your starting lineup. Hurts did it all in the Eagles’ win over the Washington Commanders, completing 14 of 25 pass attempts for 203 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 46 yards on the ground.

On the road, against a Titans defense that allowed Geno Smith and the Jets to score 23 points and total 215 passing yards, Hurts is a mandatory start for your fantasy team.

​Top three running backs

​Bijan Robinson at home versus the Carolina Panthers

​Atlanta’s quarterback position is a mess; the Falcons offense lives and breathes off the legs of Bijan Robinson. Robinson will be a must-start every week if he can stay healthy. Last week he led the Falcons in total offense and accounted for 173 of the team’s 238 yards of offense.

​Derrick Henry at home versus the New Orleans Saints

At 32, Derrick Henry never seems to allow Father Time to defy him. Henry dominated in the Ravens’ win on the road against the Colts, rushing for 144 yards and three touchdowns. Now returning home for Baltimore’s home opener, Henry can be in line for a 20-plus-carry game.

​D’Andre Swift at home versus the Minnesota Vikings

​D’Andre Swift dominated on the ground for the Bears, tallying 124 yards and three touchdowns, and I don’t see his production declining in a rivalry game against the Minnesota Vikings.

​Top three wide receivers

​Justin Jefferson on the road versus the Chicago Bears

With starting quarterback Kyler Murray injured, Justin Jefferson still played well with backup Carson Wentz, recording 92 yards on eight receptions for two touchdowns. Traveling to Chicago to face a Bears defense that allowed 37 points and 353 passing yards to the Carolina Panthers, Jefferson and the Vikings offense should replicate that same success.

​Puka Nacua at home versus the New York Giants (MNF)

If you expect Puka Nacua to be held to five receptions for 74 yards and no touchdowns again, I don’t agree. The Rams offense underperformed in Australia against the 49ers, but don’t expect that performance to carry over versus the New York Giants at home on Monday Night Football.

​Christian Watson on the road versus the New York Jets

After getting paid handsomely in the offseason, Christian Watson made his contract worthwhile, posting 147 yards on six receptions for two touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings. Green Bay will lean heavily on the passing attack this season, with starting running back Josh Jacobs on the commissioner’s exempt list.

​Top three tight ends

Dallas Goedert on the road versus the Tennessee Titans

Dallas Goedert led the Eagles in receiving last week against the Washington Commanders. Goedert finished with four receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns, and is tied for first among tight ends in touchdowns. Standing 6-foot-5, he is a difficult matchup for defenses in the red zone.

Tyler Warren on the road versus the Kansas City Chiefs

Tyler Warren did not have the game fantasy owners would love, but I’m not giving up on him. Warren versus Baltimore had three receptions for 13 yards and a touchdown. He is in for a favorable matchup against a Chiefs defense that allowed Broncos tight end Evan Engram to record four receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown.

T.J. Hockenson on the road versus the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears defense gave up 37 points to the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. Questions still surround this Bears defense, and until those issues are solved, you start the opposing team’s top skill players. T.J. Hockenson finished last week with four receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers.

​Top three defenses

​Philadelphia Eagles on the road versus the Tennessee Titans

It wasn’t the best start for second-year quarterback Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans offense. Ward completed 59% of his passes for 140 yards and a touchdown, and was sacked three times. Tennessee’s offense mustered only 195 yards of total offense against a Jets defense that isn’t exactly known as an elite unit.

​On the other hand, Philadelphia’s defense did not play its best against the Washington Commanders but came up big in the final moments. I’m expecting the Eagles defense to regroup and harass Cam Ward and the Titans offense.

​San Francisco 49ers at home versus the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are at the beginning of a rebuild. Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis did have his best performance in Week 1 against the Raiders through the air. Willis passed for 220 yards and an interception and was sacked five times, and Miami’s ground game struggled to get going, rushing for 74 total yards in a 27-13 defeat.

San Francisco is coming off a huge victory over division foe the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers held quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense to just seven points and forced two turnovers. This week, against a lackluster Miami offense at home, San Francisco should once again make life difficult for the opposing offense.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home versus the Cleveland Browns

There wasn’t much positive to take away from the Browns’ offensive performance in Week 1. Quarterback Deshaun Watson did not impress in his first start off an Achilles injury. Watson threw an interception on Cleveland’s first drive, and the offense could never find any rhythm going forward. The Browns had 272 yards of total offense, committed two turnovers and allowed five sacks in a 34-10 defeat.

Tampa Bay’s defense gave up 33 points to the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, but intercepted quarterback Joe Burrow for a touchdown and held wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to five receptions for 71 yards combined. The Bucs will return home to a Browns offense that’s struggling to find its identity.