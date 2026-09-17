Scots end skid with 1-0 win over Whiteville

LAURINBURG —The wait is over. After a two-game skid, the Fighting Scots boys’ soccer team finally broke their losing streak with a 1-0 victory over the Whiteville Cougars on Wednesday, ending a seven-day wait.

Nathan Ward’s second-half goal was all the Scots needed to get revenge against the Cougars after they defeated Scotland at home, 3-1, Monday.

It’s been a rough season for Scotland. After starting the season 3-1, the Scots went 1-4-2 over their last seven games. Head coach Jeremy White said Wednesday’s win was great for the team morale moving forward.

“Everyone was willing to do whatever it takes to win. This victory was great for the team morale. We were losing games because we were not playing the basics of soccer. Tonight, we played basic soccer, and the results showed.”

Scotland (5-5-2) will host Gray’s Creek on Monday at 7 p.m.