Farm Bureau Players of the Game: Week 4

LAURINBURG —The Fighting Scots improve to 3-1 after defeating the Overhills Jaguars. For their efforts, here are the Farm Bureau Players of the Game:

Samier Pate was awarded the Offensive Player of the Game honors. Pate recorded two receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns, including a 77-yard touchdown reception.

Jaquanzee Davis earned Defensive Player of the Game honors. Davis recorded three total tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown.

Chris George was named the Most Valuable Player of the Game. George posted three total tackles and two interceptions.