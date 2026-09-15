Murder suspect surrenders to law enforcement

LAURINBURG — A Wagram man charged in connection with a shooting that left a Laurinburg man dead is in custody, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

Michael Anthony Robinson Jr., 36, of Wagram, is charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and going armed to the terror of the public.

Police announced Monday that Robinson had surrendered to law enforcement.

The announcement comes after police previously warned that Robinson remained at large and that anyone assisting him in any way to evade arrest could be charged with accessory after the fact to murder, a felony in North Carolina.

Officers responded to Xplicit Sports Bar and Grill at 10101 McColl Road at 12:47 a.m. Aug. 29 following a report of a shooting and person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found 46-year-old Ricky Swindell of Laurinburg inside the business with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest area, police said.

Swindell was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Police said their investigation identified Robinson as the suspect and warrants were obtained for his arrest on the four charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.