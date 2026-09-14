Lady Scots drop third straight in sweep

LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots volleyball team has now dropped three games in a row.

Scotland dropped a home game Monday to the Jack Britt Buccaneers in a sweep. The Scots have been swept twice during their skid, losing 25-5 in the first set, 25-17 and 25-23.

From the opening ball, the Buccaneers showed a competitiveness and intensity that the Lady Scots could not match. Jack Britt held the lead and won each of the first two sets. Scotland battled back in the third set, tying the game at 23, but could not finish the game as Jack Britt won 25-23.

“I like the way we played in the second and third set,” Lady Scots head coach Adam Romaine said. “The first set, I didn’t know what they were doing. They’re doing things as a senior-led group that we shouldn’t be doing. We have to find a way to stop the bleeding and end this streak.”

Scotland (7-4) will return home Tuesday against Purnell Swett at 6 p.m.