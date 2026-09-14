Day of Caring honors 9/11

LAURINBURG — Twenty-five years after Sept. 11, 2001, Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen said one lesson from that day remains especially important: people coming together to serve one another.

“Twenty-five years later, most of us can still remember where we were when we heard the news,” McQueen said Friday. “We remember watching the events unfold and we remember the images of the firefighters, police officers, EMS personnel and ordinary citizens moving toward danger while everyone else was trying to get away from it.”

McQueen spoke during the kickoff for United Way of Scotland County’s annual Day of Caring, which began with a moment of silence at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church in recognition of the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks, including 343 New York City firefighters, 23 New York City police officers and 37 Port Authority police officers.

McQueen said the response to the attacks demonstrated the power of people working together.

“It showed us the power of people coming together,” he said. “People who didn’t know each other stood shoulder to shoulder. Communities opened their doors. Fire responders worked around the clock. Volunteers showed up simply because someone needed help, and that’s what I believe today is really about. Service.”

He said service does not require a uniform.

“You don’t have to wear a uniform to serve your community. You don’t have to be a firefighter, a police officer or an EMS provider. Sometimes service is as simple as giving your time.”

McQueen said that lesson remains relevant 25 years later.

“I think that’s one of the most important things we can remember,” he said. “When people come together and look out for one another, we are stronger.”

This year’s Day of Caring brought together 185 volunteers who worked with some of United Way’s 17 partner nonprofit agencies and other community organizations across Scotland County.

United Way of Scotland County Executive Director Kim Liles said she knew she wanted this year’s event to have a connection to Sept. 11 when she learned the Day of Caring would fall on the anniversary.

“My first thought was to recognize our first responders,” Liles said. “It is all about service. Our day is about giving back to the community.”

The Day of Caring gives volunteers an opportunity to contribute their time and skills to local organizations and community projects.

Friday’s projects included stuffing lunch bags and writing “Jesus Loves You” on them for students through Project In As Much, filling food bags at Church Community Services of Scotland County, painting fire hydrants for the Laurinburg Fire Department and building picnic tables and staging merchandise for Habitat for Humanity.

Volunteers also helped Habitat for Humanity build a ramp, provide landscaping and complete other projects at a house the organization is renovating in Laurinburg.

Brandi Cross Flanagan, campaign co-chair for United Way of Scotland County, said the event demonstrates what can happen when people pool their resources and talents.

“Today is a perfect example of what happens when we unite together with the resources, talents and the heart that we have to serve others,” Flanagan said. “Every project that we complete is a ripple effect of the next one that we can help in our community.”

Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis said the Day of Caring highlights a strength of the community that often happens outside the spotlight.

“A day like today reminds us that some of the most important work happens quietly when people give their time, their energy and their talents to help someone else,” Willis said. “The Day of Caring is a wonderful example of what can happen when a community comes together.”

Willis said volunteers from businesses, churches, organizations and schools throughout Scotland County demonstrate the community’s willingness to help.

“They are willing to roll up their sleeves and simply ask, ‘What can I do to help?’” he said. “The spirit of volunteering is one of our community’s greatest strengths.”

Willis also noted United Way’s longstanding support of organizations that serve local residents.

“Today is about more than an organization. It’s about people helping people,” he said.

“A strong community is not built by government alone, certainly, or by businesses alone, or by nonprofits alone. It is built when all of us take responsibility for one another.”

The kickoff also included recognition of organizations and individuals for their contributions to United Way.

The Award of Appreciation, which recognizes agencies that provide in-kind services to United Way, was presented to Scotland Health Care System, WLNC Radio and Nic’s Pic Kwik.

The 100% Participation Award recognizes United Way partners whose board members and employees participate fully in campaigns.

The Community Impact Award recognizes businesses and organizations that made significant donations to increase the impact of United Way’s work. Recipients were Campbell Soup Company, Scotland County, Laurinburg Housing Authority, Scotland Health Care System, Scotland County Schools, Service Threads and Z.V. Pate Inc.

Jennifer Lynn Mitchell received the Community Volunteer of the Year Award, while Angela Taylor received the Board Volunteer Award.