Scots steamroll Overhills

LAURINBURG —Collin Hill threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns as the Fighting Scots steamrolled the Overhills Jaguars, 52-6, Friday.

​Scotland finished with 411 yards of total offense and scored 50-plus points in back-to-back weeks, while holding the Jaguars to six points, 187 yards of total offense and forcing four turnovers.

​Michael McLean rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown, while Nasiah McLean recorded four receptions for 89 yards, added 14 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and threw a touchdown pass. Samier Pate led the Scots with 94 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

​“It was a well-balanced offensive attack,” head coach Richard Bailey said. “Collin Hill had another great night. Michael McLean did it not only on the ground but through the air as well. Our defense played phenomenal, created turnovers, got pressure on the quarterback and shut the run game down.”

​After a two-touchdown outing, Pate was pleased with the offensive performance but believes the Scots need to bring the same intensity against Pinecrest, a team they haven’t beaten since 2017.

​“As an offense, we can attack a defense at any given moment. So I had two touchdowns. That’s good; we won 52-6, but we have to bring this intensity against Pinecrest.”

​Scotland (3-1) will return home against the Pinecrest Patriots Friday at 7:30 p.m.