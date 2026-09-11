‘Gravity’ to bring magic of Broadway to GPAC

PEMBROKE — Givens Performing Arts Center will present “Gravity – Three Wicked Voices” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26.

The concert features three performers associated with the Broadway musical Wicked, performing songs from the show along with other Broadway classics and musical selections.

The program will include songs from Wicked, including “Defying Gravity,” as well as selections highlighting the performers’ range and vocal styles.

Tickets range from $35 to $45, with group discounts available.

Upcoming shows at GPAC include:

Sept. 18: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

Oct. 16: The Spinners

Oct. 24: Waka Flocka Flame

Nov. 19: Lumbee Tribe Culture Showcase — annual school matinee

Nov. 22: The Nutcracker

Dec. 3: UNCP Holiday Extravaganza

Tickets for “Gravity – Three Wicked Voices” and the full season lineup are available at uncp.edu/gpac or by calling 910-521-6361.