Food Lion Feeds grants $5.5K to Church Community Services of Scotland County

LAURINBURG — Church Community Services of Scotland County has received a $5,500 grant from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to support its efforts to provide food and other resources to local residents experiencing hunger.

The grant is part of the foundation’s Nourishing Our Neighbors program, which supports community feeding partners by helping increase access to nutritious food, nutritional education and resources for neighbors working to get back on their feet.

“This gift helps us continue our work to reduce food insecurity in Scotland County by providing steady food assistance to individuals and families in need,” said Robin Monk. “It will help keep our pantry prepared, support access to fresh produce, and allow us to respond to needs with dignity and care.”

Monk said the organization is grateful for the support and the opportunity to remain a trusted resource for residents facing hardship.

Church Community Services has served local individuals and families for many years through its food pantry and other support services. The organization provides food, clothing, limited financial assistance and other basic resources as available.

Founded in 1989, the nonprofit relies on volunteers, donors and community partners to help meet the needs of individuals and families throughout Scotland County.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, supports organizations working to address food insecurity across the 10 states where the company operates.

Established in 2001, the foundation has awarded more than $25 million in grant funding to programs focused on hunger relief, including food banks, backpack programs and Kids Cafés, as well as longer-term programs aimed at addressing food insecurity.

The foundation partners with Feeding America and local food agencies throughout Food Lion’s service area.