7 Brew opens in Laurinburg, donatesmore than $6K to local United Way

LAURINBURG — 7 Brew officially joined the Scotland County-Laurinburg Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday with a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of its new drive-thru beverage stand at 904 U.S. 401.

The business also presented a $6,287.27 check to United Way of Scotland County following its Caffeine for a Cause fundraiser held Aug. 28-30.

During the fundraiser, customers could order from a limited menu and pay whatever amount they wished, with all donations benefiting the United Way.

Alicia Acquistapace, director of new stand openings for 7 Brew’s Kindness Crew, presented the check to United Way Executive Director Kim Liles and members of the organization’s board.

“We’re so excited to join the Laurinburg community and have already received such a warm welcome,” Acquistapace said. “At 7 Brew, cultivating kindness is at the center of everything we do, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with United Way of Scotland County and to support their mission of caring for our community.”

Liles thanked the business and the community for supporting the fundraiser.

“This county has rallied around the United Way,” Liles said. “I can’t thank you enough. Thank you, Scotland County, for rallying around the United Way those three days for Caffeine for a Cause. I appreciate Scotland County.”

Liles said the United Way believes in the power of community partnerships to create positive and sustainable change.

Scotland County Commissioner Vice Chair Ed O’Neal and Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis also welcomed 7 Brew to the community during the ribbon cutting.

“Any time a new business chooses Laurinburg it’s a vote of confidence in our community,” Willis said. “It means jobs, investment, and increased activity.”

Willis said successful businesses contribute to a community through more than the products they sell.

“We have a lot of positive things happening in Laurinburg and today’s ribbon cutting is another example,” he said.

The new 7 Brew stand will add approximately 75 jobs to the Laurinburg area.

The business offers more than 20,000 drink combinations, including coffee, energy drinks, smoothies, shakes, teas and flavored sparkling drinks.

Regular hours are 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

As part of its grand opening celebrations, 7 Brew is offering free small drinks during Community Hours through Friday, Sept. 11, from 8-9 a.m., noon-1 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.

The business will hold Swag Day on Saturday, Sept. 12. Customers who purchase a large drink will receive a free 7 Brew T-shirt.

7 Brew has more than 850 stands across the country.

Those interested in joining the Brew Crew can apply through 7 Brew’s online careers site.