Fantasy football weekly with Travis Petty Jr

It’s time, NFL fans. The time is now. Football is back for five months, and I don’t know about you, but I couldn’t wait much longer to watch my favorite football team on Sundays.

If you’re new to this column, my name is Travis Petty Jr., and I’ll be providing you with the best fantasy football selections for the NFL season. Without further ado, let’s hop into my best fantasy selections for Week 1.

Top three quarterbacks

Trevor Lawrence at home versus the Cleveland Browns

Jacksonville opens as an 8.5- point favorite at home against Cleveland. Last season, Trevor Lawrence had the best season of his career, finishing top five in MVP voting. From Weeks 10 through the end of the regular season, Jacksonville’s offense averaged 32.2 points per game. Lawrence passed for 2,009 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions while adding five rushing touchdowns. Under second-year head coach Liam Coen, expect Lawrence to put points on the scoreboard against a Browns defense without Myles Garrett.

Caleb Williams on the road versus the Carolina Panthers

I’m predicting a huge season from quarterback Caleb Williams and the Bears’ offense. Chicago’s offense really came alive late down the stretch last season, averaging 26.8 points per game from Weeks 9 through the playoffs. Williams passed for 2,924 yards, 22 touchdowns, eight interceptions, 313 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. I expect Williams and head coach Ben Johnson to continue their offensive success, with Williams only getting better in his third season and second year in Johnson’s offense.

Jalen Hurts at home versus the Washington Commanders

You can never go wrong with Jalen Hurts. Hurts’ ability to make plays with his legs and arm makes him a weapon for all fantasy owners and opposing defenses. For the Washington Commanders, Hurts has always had their number, holding an 8-3 career record over Washington while passing for 2,152 yards, 14 touchdowns, three interceptions and nine rushing touchdowns.

Top three running backs

Jonathan Taylor at home versus the Baltimore Ravens

Indianapolis Colts offense runs through Jonathan Taylor. Taylor last season led the NFL with 323 carries and 18 touchdowns, while finishing third with 1,585 rushing yards. With the health of quarterback Daniel Jones still up in the air, Taylor will be counted on in the Colts’ season opener at home versus Baltimore.

Bijan Robinson on the road versus the Pittsburgh Steelers

Ranked No. 3 in the NFL’s top 100, Bijan Robinson is highly regarded as the NFL’s best running back. Robinson will be the bell cow for Atlanta’s offense. Last season, he led the league with 2,298 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns. Expect his production to replicate for the Falcons’ offense as their quarterback situation will be shaky entering Week 1.

Jahmyr Gibbs at home versus the New Orleans Saints

The NFL’s highest-paid running back, Jahmyr Gibbs, is a must-start every week. Gibbs possesses all the attributes you look for in a fantasy running back. Since entering the NFL in 2023, he’s rushed for 3,580 yards, 39 touchdowns, 181 receptions and 10 touchdowns. In the offseason, Detroit traded running back David Montgomery, making Gibbs the lone back for the Lions offense.

Top three wide receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown at home versus the New Orleans Saints

Lions Amon-Ra St.Brown is coming off the second-best season of his career, posting 117 receptions, 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns. St. Brown has now stacked four 1,000-plus-yard seasons together and five-plus touchdowns, and is favored to do it again for the fifth consecutive year.

DeVonta Smith at home versus the Washington Commanders

For the first time in his NFL career, DeVonta Smith will be the Eagles’ unquestioned No. 1 receiver. In his five-year career, Smith has recorded three 1,000-plus-yard seasons. Now as Philadelphia’s primary wideout, he should see an up ticket in targets this season.

Justin Jefferson at home versus the Green Bay Packers

It wasn’t the best season for Justin Jefferson last season, having his lowest receiving total and touchdown mark: 1,048 yards and two touchdowns. However, Jefferson’s stats last year could be easily some receivers best years of their career. The Vikings announced former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray as the starter for Week 1, a major upgrade over last year’s quarterback play. Jefferson will be Murray’s go to guy on the outside against rival Green Bay.

Top three tight ends

Dallas Goedert at home versus the Washington Commanders

Tied for the most touchdowns by a tight end last season (11), Dallas Goedert is Mr. Consistent at the tight end position. Though he often goes overlooked, Goedert continues to make his presence felt with his play. He finished third on the team with 60 receptions and 591 yards. Goedert has a favorable matchup against a Commanders defense that gave up the seventh-most receiving yards (1,040) and second-most touchdowns (12) to the tight end position last season.

Tyler Warren at home versus the Baltimore Ravens

Second-year tight end Tyler Warren had an exceptional rookie season. Warren led all rookies in receptions with 76, third with 817 receiving yards, which was fifth among all tight ends. Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen plans to get Warren the ball more this season, hoping to continue his production as one of the league’s young rising stars.

Colston Loveland on the road versus the Carolina Panthers

Colston Loveland is another second-year tight end looking to build off his rookie season. Loveland was tied for first among rookie tight ends with six touchdowns, while finishing third with 713 receiving yards and 58 receptions. He ended his rookie season on a high note, recording 12 receptions and 193 yards in Chicago’s two playoff games . Entering his second season under head coach Ben Johnson, and quarterback Caleb Williams, Loveland’s production should continue to grow.

Top three defenses

Pittsburgh Steelers at home versus the Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have the NFL’s most uncertain quarterback situation. Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa signed with Atlanta and was set to start opening day, but has been ruled day-to-day with an oblique injury. Former first-round pick and last year’s starter Michael Penix Jr. is coming off a torn ACL. Expect Pittsburgh’s defense to harass the Falcons’ offense.

Jacksonville Jaguars at home versus the Cleveland Browns

Under second-year defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, Jacksonville’s defense was severely underrated last season, finishing No. 1 in the NFL in run defense and No. 8 in total defense. Against a Browns offense led by starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has not lived up to expectations during his tenure in Cleveland, the Jaguars’ defense should make it hard for Cleveland’s offense, which is entering a new year under head coach and former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Dallas Cowboys on the road versus the New York Giants (MNF)

It’s a new season for the New York Giants, led by new coach and longtime Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh. The Giants have an exciting young core, quarterback Jaxson Dart, wide receivers Malik Nabers and Malachi Fields, running back Cam Skattebo and the return of Odell Beckham Jr. But that’s where the excitement ends.

I’m very optimistic about the Dallas defense this season. The Cowboys hired defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who comes from the Vic Fangio scheme, signed Von Miller and drafted Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. I’m expecting a statement performance from the Cowboys’ defense on Monday Night Football.