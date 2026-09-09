Scotland’s Week 3 Farm Bureau Players of the Game

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High football team defeated the Ashley Screaming Eagles 50-15 Friday.

For their outstanding efforts, here are the Farm Bureau Players of the Game from Week 3.

Michael McLean was named the Offensive Player of the Game. McLean scored four touchdowns on 118 yards rushing and finished with 134 all-purpose yards.

Ja’kari Monley was named the Defensive Player of the Game. Monkey played a crucial role in shutting down the Eagles’ passing game, holding them to 86 yards. He would finish the game with six total tackles and an interception.

Braxton Hildreth would be named the Farm Bureau Most Valuable Player. Hildreth led the team with 10 total tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack.