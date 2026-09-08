Banks joins ranks of Order of the Long Leaf Pine recipients

LAURINBURG — After more than three decades dedicated to education and service, Dr. Carolyn Banks has received one of North Carolina’s highest honors.

Banks, vice chair of the Scotland County Board of Education and a longtime educator, was presented with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine during a reception Friday evening at the I.E. Johnson Community Center in Laurinburg.

North Carolina Rep. Garland Pierce presented the honor, which recognizes individuals for extraordinary service to the state. The governor’s office describes the Order of the Long Leaf Pine as the highest award for state service granted by the governor’s office.

Banks was recognized for 33 years of dedicated service to North Carolina and its children.

A retired teacher with more than 30 years in public education, Banks has held principal and superintendent certifications and continues to work full time as director of the Partners in Ministry 21st Century After-School STEM Program.

In that role, Banks has created numerous STEM opportunities for students, including STEM labs, NASA Challenge projects, parent activities and field trips. She focuses on providing students with early exposure to STEM education and careers while helping them develop an identity in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Her career in education also has extended beyond the classroom. Banks has served as president of the North Carolina Technology Education Teachers Association, on the organization’s Professional Development Committee and as a presenter for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association.

She earned a master’s degree in technology education from N.C. A&T State University and a Ph.D. in leadership in education, specializing in educational administration, from Capella University in 2013. Her doctoral dissertation focused on instructional strategies used by effective STEM teachers in North Carolina.

Banks currently serves as vice chair of the Scotland County Board of Education.

She is the daughter of the late Samuel and Annie B. McClennahan, the wife of Arthemas Banks Sr. and mother of three sons and grandmother of several grandchildren.

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is presented to North Carolinians who have demonstrated a proven record of extraordinary service to the state and significant contributions to their communities.

For Banks, the honor caps more than three decades of work focused on education, STEM opportunities and service to students and families in her community.