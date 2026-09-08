Rotary donates $25K for Scotland Cancer Treatment Center expansion

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Rotary Club is making what is believed to be its largest single grant in the organization’s 101-year history, donating $25,000 to the Scotland Memorial Foundation to help fund renovations and expansion of the Scotland Cancer Treatment Center.

The donation will sponsor the nutrition room in the renovated facility, providing support for a project aimed at expanding cancer care services and improving the experience for patients receiving treatment locally.

Founded in 1925, the Laurinburg Rotary Club has supported numerous local and regional organizations through grants and community projects. Recent grants have included support for the Laurinburg-Oban Exchange, three scholarships for local high school graduates and the Boys’ and Girls’ Home of North Carolina in Waccamaw. The club also provides dictionaries to every third grader in Scotland County.

The club’s grants are funded through proceeds raised from its annual Suds and Swine barbecue festival.

Scotland Health leaders, medical professionals, trustees, elected officials and community members gathered in July for a groundbreaking ceremony celebrating the expansion.

The expansion will add a covered entrance and 24 parking spaces to improve patient access and safety. The renovated facility also will include five exam rooms and two consultation rooms for genetic testing, nutrition counseling and patient education, as well as dedicated on-site phlebotomy services.

The project will add five treatment chairs and three private treatment bays for patients with contagious conditions. Expanded waiting areas, a private exit for patients completing treatment, a nourishment area and additional restrooms within the chemotherapy suite also are planned to improve patient comfort and privacy.

For the past 26 years, the Scotland Cancer Treatment Center has provided oncology care to patients throughout Scotland and Robeson counties, as well as Marlboro County and surrounding areas.