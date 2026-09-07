Scots run wild on Ashley

LAURINBURG — Michael McLean rushed for 118 yards and four touchdowns as the Fighting Scots dominated the Ashley Screaming Eagles 50-15 Friday at Pate Stadium.

Quarterback Collin Hill recorded his best game of the season, passing for 121 yards on 14-of-21 attempts and a touchdown, while adding 14 yards on the ground.

Scotland set the tone from the opening kickoff. Samier Pate took the opening kick 94 yards for a touchdown, and the Scots never looked back, scoring 28 points in the first half.

“It was a great job all around, and a really great game for the Fighting Scots,” head coach Richard Bailey said.

“Our offense can be dangerous,” quarterback Collin Hill said. “The playmakers we have on the outside and in the running game, we showed we can complete the ball through the air and on the ground.”

Scots defensive back Ja’kari Monley would make a huge momentum-shifting play in the third quarter. With the Screaming Eagles trailing 28-15 and driving to cut into the deficit, Monley jumped in front of a pass for an interception. Scotland would turn it into points and put the game out of reach for Ashley.

The Fighting Scots scored 22 points in the second half while holding the Eagles to just eight.

With this win, Scotland improves to 2-1 and will travel to face the Overhills Jaguars on Friday at 7 p.m.