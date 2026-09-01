Henderson listed among Defensive Linemen to Watch

LAURINBURG —Scotland High defensive lineman Jamaree Henderson was listed among the 2028 Defensive Linemen to Watch on the National Radar.

Henderson is in his first full year of varsity football with the Fighting Scots at defensive tackle. Through his first two games, he has recorded 10 tackles and one tackle for loss. Though the season is still early, Henderson is grateful for the recognition and hopes to continue improving.

“I’m thankful for the recognition,” he said. “It means a lot to me, especially being my first full year playing varsity. It shows me that the hard work I’ve put in is getting noticed. But I know it’s still early, and I don’t want to get comfortable with the attention. I have a lot to prove, so I need to stay focused and keep working to prove that I deserve the recognition.”