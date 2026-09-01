SUBSCRIBE Now or RENEW
Account Login
Register

Henderson listed among Defensive Linemen to Watch

Travis Petty Jr Sports Editor
in ,
Scotland junior Jamaree Henderson (30) celebrates as sophomore defensive back Jordan McLean (16) joins him after coming off the field against the Richmond Raiders, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Pate Stadium. Courtesy of Madison Dixon

Scotland junior Jamaree Henderson (30) celebrates as sophomore defensive back Jordan McLean (16) joins him after coming off the field against the Richmond Raiders, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Pate Stadium.

Courtesy of Madison Dixon

Scotland High defensive lineman Jamaree Henderson is listed on row 14 of the 2028 Defensive Linemen to Watch list. Courtesy Photo

Scotland High defensive lineman Jamaree Henderson is listed on row 14 of the 2028 Defensive Linemen to Watch list.

Courtesy Photo

LAURINBURG —Scotland High defensive lineman Jamaree Henderson was listed among the 2028 Defensive Linemen to Watch on the National Radar.

Henderson is in his first full year of varsity football with the Fighting Scots at defensive tackle. Through his first two games, he has recorded 10 tackles and one tackle for loss. Though the season is still early, Henderson is grateful for the recognition and hopes to continue improving.

“I’m thankful for the recognition,” he said. “It means a lot to me, especially being my first full year playing varsity. It shows me that the hard work I’ve put in is getting noticed. But I know it’s still early, and I don’t want to get comfortable with the attention. I have a lot to prove, so I need to stay focused and keep working to prove that I deserve the recognition.”

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at tpetty@cmpapers.com or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on Facebook @Travis Petty Jr.