Wagram man charged in fatal bar shooting

LAURINBURG — A Wagram man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that left a Laurinburg man dead early Saturday morning.

Michael Anthony Robinson Jr., 36, of Wagram, is charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and going armed to the terror of the public, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

Officers responded to Xplicit Sports Bar and Grill at 10101 McColl Road at 12:47 a.m. Aug. 29 after receiving a report of a shooting and person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found 46-year-old Ricky Swindell of Laurinburg inside the business with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest area, police said.

Swindell was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Police said their investigation identified Robinson as the suspect. Warrants have been obtained for his arrest on the four charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Laurinburg Police Department Sgt. Det. J. Cooke at 910-276-3211.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the free P3Tips mobile app, online at www.scotlandcountycs.com or by calling 910-266-8146. A case reward may be available for information that leads to an arrest.