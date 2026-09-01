UNCP dean appointed to RichmondCC board of trustees

HAMLET — Richmond Community College recently welcomed Dr. Stewart Thomas to its board of trustees following his appointment by the North Carolina Senate.

Thomas attended his first board meeting in August, bringing with him more than two decades of higher education leadership, extensive business experience, and deep ties to the communities served by RichmondCC.

Thomas currently serves as Dean of the Thomas College of Business and Economics at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, where he has been a faculty member and administrator since 2001. Throughout his tenure at UNCP, he has held several key leadership roles, including Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer, Interim Associate Provost, Interim Dean, and Associate Dean.

“I’ve known Dr. Thomas for years, and it’s been my pleasure working with him as a university leader and strengthening our partnership with UNCP and creating more opportunities for our students,” RichmondCC President Brent Barbee said. “We are fortunate to have someone who has extensive experience in higher education join our Board. He is a great advocate for residents from Scotland County as well as our entire region.”

Thomas grew up in Maxton and has lived in Scotland County since 1987. His longstanding connection to this region, combined with his professional experience in education and industry, positions him to contribute valuable insight to RichmondCC’s governing board.

“Serving on the Richmond Community College Board of Trustees is both an honor and an opportunity to give back to a region that has been an important part of my life,” Thomas said. “I believe strongly in the role community colleges play in creating opportunities for students, supporting workforce development, and strengthening the economic vitality of the communities they serve.”

Before entering higher education, Thomas held senior financial and operational leadership positions with ZF Meritor and Eaton Corporation. He earned a Ph.D. in Organization and Management with a specialization in Information Technology Management, an MBA from Campbell University, and a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Accounting from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is also a licensed Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Global Management Accountant.

Thomas said he hopes to use his varied professional background to support the College’s mission and strategic priorities.

“To me, serving as a trustee means being a good steward of the College, supporting its leadership and mission, and always keeping the needs of students and the community at the center of our decisions,” he said. “I hope to bring a combination of higher education leadership, business experience, financial knowledge and a strong understanding of our region. Those experiences will allow me to contribute to the Board in areas such as strategic planning, financial stewardship, workforce and economic development, partnerships and student success. Just as importantly, I hope to listen, learn and bring a collaborative approach to serving Richmond Community College and the communities it serves.”

Thomas has earned statewide and national recognition during his academic career. He is a recipient of the UNC System Board of Governors Award for Excellence in Teaching and has published and presented extensively in accounting, data analytics, information technology and artificial intelligence.

Deeply committed to the region, he has a long record of community service, including leadership with Scotland County Area Relay for Life, the Laurinburg/Scotland County Chamber of Commerce, Hospice of Scotland County, and Centre Presbyterian Church.

Thomas said his connection to RichmondCC is especially meaningful because of its role in serving Scotland County residents.

“Scotland County does not have a community college of its own, which makes RichmondCC’s presence in Scotland County and its commitment to serving our residents especially important to me,” he said. “Having lived in Scotland County for nearly 40 years, I understand how important access to education, workforce training and economic opportunity is to our community.”

Stewart’s connection with this area is not only professional but personal.

“My Aunt Ethel and Uncle Oscar lived in Rockingham, where Aunt Ethel worked as a seamstress at Kay’s, and Uncle Oscar worked for a granite company. My Aunt Margaret and Uncle Phillip lived nearby in Wadesboro, and Uncle Phillip worked for Seaboard Coast Line Railroad,” Stewart said. “As a young child, I loved trains, and one of my favorite memories is boarding a train at the Hamlet station and riding to Wadesboro to meet Uncle Phillip.”

Thomas also highlighted the strong partnership between RichmondCC and UNC Pembroke.

“RichmondCC President Brent Barbee and the former president, Dr. Dale McInnis, have been good friends and partners to UNC Pembroke, and we treasure the strong bond between our two institutions,” Thomas said. “Partnerships between community colleges and universities are critical to creating educational pathways and opportunities for the people of our region.”

As he begins his service on the Board of Trustees, Thomas said he is focused on supporting students and strengthening opportunities throughout the region.

“I see this opportunity as more than serving an institution. I see it as serving a region that has been home to me for most of my life,” he said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to support Richmond Community College, strengthen the relationships among RichmondCC, Scotland County and UNC Pembroke, and, most importantly, help create opportunities for the students and communities we collectively serve.”