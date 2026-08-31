3 Things I saw in Scotland vs. Richmond

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High football team defeated their longtime rival, the Richmond Raiders, 26-13 for the first time in four years. Here are the three things I saw:

Chris George Reunion

It was a homecoming for Fighting Scots defensive back Chris George, a former player for the Richmond Raiders, and saying his performance was good would be an understatement.

The fourth-year player contributed at both receiver and corner back, recording a fumble recovery and a touchdown reception. George displayed a tone and confidence that were contagious throughout the entire team and Pate Stadium.

“The rain couldn’t save them,” George said. “I hated every second of the delay; it made me angry inside and just added to the fuel. “It was so much internet faking! Football is my life, and this is my way out.”

In other words, never let your rival’s former player turn into their best player.

Clean Football

After a double-digit flag performance in Week 1 against the Asheboro Blue Comets, Scotland cleaned up the self-inflicted mistakes, committing only five penalties for the game.

The Scots showed just how good they can be once they don’t hurt themselves and play sound football. They are a disciplined, talented and fast football team.

Just to prove it, the Scots defeated the Raiders in two days- Thursday and Friday, which is a very hard thing to do.

Determination

​When the Scots don’t overlook their opponent, they can be a dangerous football team and Thursday and Friday’s result proved it.

​In the Week 1 matchup versus the Asheboro Blue Comets, the Scots overlooked the Blue Comets, and the scoreboard reflected it. Against Richmond, Scotland remained focused for over 24 hours.

​Moving forward, Scotland knows what it is capable of when they commit its full attention to one opponent.

Just ask the Richmond Raiders.

Other Notes

Scotland held the Raiders to zero points in the first half and 13 in the second half.

The Scots’ offensive line once again helped Michael McLean rush for 100-plus yards.

Chris George was the Scots’ leading receiver with one reception for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Jordan McLean led the team with 10 total tackles.